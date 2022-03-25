Happy Birthday:

March 30: Rita Brignac Jones, Flo Chambers, Dea McCrory Irby, Glenn Crosby, John Ed Tabor, Carlton Hines, Lance Harden, Robbie Durr.

March 31: Carol Christine Shaw, Kenneth Melichar, Brenda Marler Tillman, Brad Thompson, Robbye Ann Lee, Laurie Elkins, Brandi Brock.

April 1: Sara Harrison Elam, Carole Hawkins, Chris Wolverton, Mitzi Turner, Ruth Trest, Donna Webb, Ruby Wedgworth, Lynne Kenna, Albert Gibbs, Sr., Leeana Stiltner, Janis Nelson, Jamie Hosey, April Hawkins, Lisa Adcock, Denesha Evans.

April 2: RoseAnn Lynn, Martha Derrick, Jean Underwood Cox, Ann Boykin, Harriett Lou Boozer, Kathy Spencer, Christy Hollingsworth, Garrett Karnatz.

April 3 Mercer Lee III, Martha Marler Epstein, Phillip Gaddis, Maralyn Phillips, Ada Todd Weaver, Ellen Lackey, Laurie Long, Jamie Lee, Austin Foreman, Brian Shaw, Kyle Alexander Craig, Ronald Warnock.

April 4: Kayla Welbourne, Georgia Lynn Jones, Joe Thrash, Robert Marveggio, Joyce Carr, Jeannie Bailey Tadlock, Mike Pace, Charles Smith, Jana Nester, John Alumbaugh, David Nabors, Joyce Lathem.

April 5: Michael Sessions, Jerry Lee, Linda Carol Thomas Tucker, Amy Lewis, Phyllis Wiltshire, Wendy Rene Wallace, Jan Halford, Larry Carroll, Quinton Davis, Mike Mulvehill.

The late Judge Roy Noble and Sue Lee of Forest would be overjoyed at the birth of great grandson Jameson Drayton Lee, and his big brother, Jonathan Beckham Lee. Also welcoming the the new addition are parents, Dr. and Mrs. Jon Dray Lee, and proud Forest grandparents, Tommy and Gail Lee. Congratulations all!!

Jamie and Randy Martin and Harold Harris visited Paris, France, and the beaches of Normandy during Spring Break week. The trip was planned by Amanda Harris and her friend Margie Delaney. The group visited the Eiffel Tower during day and lighted up beautifully at night. The group enjoyed croissants, macaroons, crepes and all delacies of the French. The group enjoyed the countryside of Beyeaux and Caen and toured the Beaches of Normandy and the American cemetery from the battles of WW2 with a French tour guide. The time was enjoyed and the group returned safely home last Saturday night with many memories.

Norma Ruth Lee was very pleased to be invited by her son-in-law, David Maron, and granddaughter, Claudia Ruth, to accompany them to the incredible touring production of SHEN YUN. The tickets for the fabulous performance were special gifts to the Marons. When her daughter, Elizabeth, developed a work related conflict for that night, Claudia Ruth suggested that her grandmother be invited to enjoy the event with them. It was an unforgettable program for music and dance lovers!!!

Congratulations to Dr. Todd Miller, husband of former Forest native, Lori Red Miller. Todd was recently the subject of a LoneStar College spotlight. He has been an employee of LSC since 1996 and was privileged to be the founding music faculty member at LSC-Kingwood, located in the greater Houston area. The music professor said he truly enjoys the community aspect of his job, as his choral ensembles are filled with traditional and nontraditional students. Congratulations, Todd! Forest is proud to claim a stake in you, as the College recognizes you for helping so many LSC students succeed.

Thanks to those who provided news for us this week! Please send your contributions to our column address, maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!