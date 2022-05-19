Happy Birthday:

May 18: Wimpy Harrison, Kenneth McCrory, Stacey Cole, Doug Graham, Nell Foreman, Steven Reed, Janice Burt, Melissa Strebeck, Michael Walters, Brian Robinson, Peg Nelson;

May 19: Walter Burns, Charles Kilpatrick, Nell Strube, Laurie Lee, Albert Gene Clark, Shay Prevost, Mrs. Marshall Hollingsworth, Gordon Pope, Krystal Ingle Harmon, Jason Moore, Sandra Lovett, Jessie Lang, Gracey Chambers, Greg Pittman Carleton.

May 20: Joy Woods, Mrs. DC Smith, Mrs. RW Harrison, Don T. Smith, Vivian Robinson, James Lushina, Kib McKibbens, Margaret Ann McNeill, Randy Jones, Beverly Boutwell, Eric Burgess, Kim Risher.

May 21: Holbert Craig, Hugh Tucker, Elizabeth Stover, Christel Jeffcoats, Noah Prevost, Deane Floyd, John Touliatos, Justin Brumfield.

May 22: David Windham, Floy Weems, Michael Wayne Buegel, Tommy Lee, Sharon Bridges Scanlon, Mack Henderson, Nancy Chambers, Greg Pittman.

May 23: Deborah Hughes, Joel Monks, Page Gaddis, Preston Gaddis.

May 24: Jean Stringer Ellis, Jena Dukes, Patsy Waggoner, Caroline Austin Thigpen, Connie Burns, Leigh Ann Carr, Marie Bethea, Kay LuQuire;

Congratulations and best wishes to the Graduating Class of 2022!! Would love you to send in to us information regarding your graduate’s plans. Please share this news by emailing to maybethmo@aol.com.

Following a long and difficult illness, Lamar W. Gatewood passed away at home, Sunday, May 8, leaving his wife of 60 years, Barbara Vaughn Gatewood, and daughters, Gayla and Shane Steed, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Alicia and Mike Joyner of Olive Branch, and sister, Larie Gatewood Allen and Barry Allen of Louisville, Kentucky.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Lamar Wilson Gatewood, Sr., and Marie Booth Gatewood, and younger brother, James Verner Gatewood, and sister in law, Diane Ward Gatewood.

The touching memorial service for Lamar was held on Thursday, May 12, at First Baptist Church in Forest, conducted by Dr. Barry Allen of Louisville, Kentucky.

Pallbearers included Nelson Kaye, George Taylor, Scott Palmer, Mike Joiner, Shane Steed, and Matt Alford. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Honorable Bill Waller, Jr., Judge Tom Lee, Thomas Colbert, Dr. Scott Gatewood, Verner Ray Gatewood, Tom Brown, Dr. John Paul Lee, Allen Breland, and Gordon Sansing.

There was a lovely informal gathering at B Gatewood Gallery following the grave site memorial.

Our condolences, along with our continued thoughts and prayers, go out to all of Lamar’s family and friends.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were in Nashville for the Fifth Circuit Judicial Conference that was originally scheduled for May 2020. Their daughter Elizabeth and husband David Maron were invited to attend the conference also. In the opening ceremonies for the conference, there was a memorial service for 11 deceased Judges which included three from Mississippi. Following the memorial service, 11 newly appointed Judges were introduced. Supreme Court Justice Alito was scheduled to give a report but was unable to attend. On Thursday night there was a dinner evening event planned for the Mississippi Group at the Acme building. Special entertainment was provided by Philadelphia, Mississippi native Marty Stuart who expressed over and over his love and respect for his home state.

Bill and Sandra Lovett experienced a delightful several-day visit by daughter Laura, son-in-law Michael Dietrich, and especially, granddaughter Arlee from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Dietrichs all pitched in with a will, and completed several overdue cleaning/repair tasks outside that Bill had not been able to do. They also helped in relieving Bill of some of his caregiver duties, which both Lovetts appreciated. Both Michael and Laura serve as academic professors at University of Pittsburgh, where Arlee is a student.

Sad to learn of the passing of former Forest resident Randolph Melichar, son of the late Henry and Joyce Melichar, who died last Friday morning, May 13. The Birmingham resident had been battling various health issues for 6 1/2 years, and circulation issues forced the amputation of his leg below his knee several months ago. Ultimately, he passed away due to congestive heart failure. Our sympathy goes out to the Melichar family and friends. Arrangements were incomplete at the time word of his passing was received. More details hopefully will follow.

Memorial Day is Sunday, May 29.

On that date the Forest Methodist Church will remember and honor those men and women who paid the ultimate price to preserve the freedoms we enjoy. The FUMC Worship Committee is seeking information about anyone from the church family who died in service of our nation. Before our local church was built, some of our families from generations ago built and are buried at early cemeteries like Carr Church (Revolutionary War). Perhaps we can also remember these ancestors who served when we honor those on Memorial Day.

Older church members might look in their family’s records and saved church papers relating to the first and second World Wars. I recall a beloved former pastor serving as a Chaplin in the Korean War. We remember seeing such information “way back when!” What a great — and meaningful — project! Who do you recall from the church family having lost members in the war? Thank you Forest United Methodist Church for taking a lead in remembering those we lost in the wars (Memorial Day), as well as later honoring our veterans (Veterans Day) in the fall. We thank all who served for their service.