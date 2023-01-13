Happy Birthday:

Jan. 11: Dallas Williamson, John Autry, Bob McWilliams, Taylor Smith, Robyn Winstead, Alissa Williams, Gayle Walsh Massey.

Jan. 12: Sandra Mowdy, Rodney Greener, Skipper Warren, Rusty McGinty, Kate Salter, Scotty Hawkins, Cindy Craig, Donna Warren, Leslie Gould, Jessica Long, Gabriel Evans.

Jan. 13: Mrs. Willard McDonald, Jean Smith, Mrs. J. L. Boykin, Hope Valentine, Britney Hurtt, Ashley Leanne Durr, Jack Breland, Faith Emmons.

Jan. 14: Richard Golden, Jeff Mayo, Frankie Sessums, Tommy Wedgeworth, Krisan Lynette Risher, Brady Power.

Jan. 15: Mary Glen Rogers, Bobby Lee Calvery, Cecil Harris Jones, Becky Dennis, Kay Millsaps, Ken Everette.

Jan. 16: Sid Salter, Tony Wilkerson, Eric Chancellor, Charlie Gibbs, Anita Ezelle Nettles, Renee Chambers, Ronnie Orr, Greg Sanders, Amy Elizabeth Grove, LeeAnn Crimm, Audrey Neal, Matthew Sanders, Debbie Sahler.

Jan. 17: Chris Watkins, Sue Lowery Bernard, Marsha Ruth Carleton Frederick, Mike Moss, Donna Pace, Jeromy Holyfield, Joey Carver Black.

Joining Allen and Mitzi Breland during the Christmas holidays were their daughter Marianna, of New York City, and their son Jack and his family Megan, Mac and Marty of Memphis. After everyone returned to their respective homes, Allen and Mitzi spent New Years weekend in Oxford.

We understand that many of our readers AND contributors had to deal with Covid during the holidays. We hope all are well by now and have a HEALTHY New Year!!

I am told that the November/December MISSISSIPPI Magazine had a marvelous feature story about last year’s A Disney Christmas, which took place at the beautiful home of Forest residences Donna and Ricky Hunt. There were fabulous pictures and a artfully written story about the very creative and loving Donna Hunt who never allowed her advanced breast cancer diagnosis to stand in the way of plans to fully enjoy and entertain her family and friends. Donna was the ultimate party planner and no detail was overlooked in the final party of her earthly life. The joy and laughter Donna brought others continues in special memories of a gifted Christian lady!! Mississippi magazine honored Donna’s memory with the feature story.

From comments that I receive, our readers enjoy hearing about the accomplishments of the children and grandchildren of Forest residents, as well as former residents of our beloved fair city. Nash Durr, the grandchild of 1958 Forest High School athlete Bill Durr, played an amazing basketball game for Central Hinds Academy. Nash scored 43 points with 8 three pointers for a school setting record. Congratulations to Nash and all his family!!

Bubby and Janet Johnston celebrated his oh so special birthday one more time for the year with David and Karen Thevenet, former Forest friends and residents, now residing in nearby Pittsburg, Tennessee. During their last night of celebrating in Chattanooga, they enjoyed a fabulous meal at a memorable restaurant along the Tennessee River. Happy Birthday, Bubby!! Glad you made it home safely.

Congratulations to Spence Sims, who was named Most Valuable Player in the Mitchell Memorial Tournament in Mobile, Alabama. Fairhope topped a good Covington, Louisiana team last Thursday, in the semi finals, and tough USM Wright on Friday in the tournament finals for the Fairhope victory.

Spence was named for the Spence family. Long time Forest residents, J R and Cora Alice Spence Mitchell, Spence’s great, great, great grandparents, were among those who brought the Bienville Lumber Company to Mississippi. Many will remember his great grandmother, Maybeth Mitchell Ormond, who enjoyed many of his (and his brothers) basketball and baseball events throughout the years.

So sorry to learn of the great deal of destruction to so many, due to last week’s string of weather related catastrophes. While airlines had another day of delays and cancellations, local friends will be relieved to hear that no damage was reported to the property of KC and Jean Rainer Belt, following the tornadoes that tore through the eastern section of Montgomery, Alabama, less than a block from their home.

Jean, whose grandparents and great grandparents lived in Forest decades ago, recalls, “We had a terrible thunderstorm, but no wind at the house. I went to see the destruction this morning…. Feeling very thankful…”

If you have current news for the column, please share it with us at maybethmo@aol.com. Thanks for the contributions of more and more old timers, too! Hope we hear from you again soon! Welcome home.