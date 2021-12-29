Happy Birthday:

Dec. 31: Charlene M. Smith, Lynn Risher, Bubby Johnston, Larry Riser, Mark Jones, Donald W. Gardner, Suzanne Green, Tyler Nations Smith, Christie Rigby, Paula Wardlow, Randy Lamon;.

Jan. 1: Jean McCraney, Melinda Farmer, W.M. Walker, Phil Harrison, Carmen Malone, Mary Beth Thomas, David Carr, Stacie Wall McWilliams, Willard S. McDonald, Tommy Brown, Sunum Henderson, Jane Walls, David Thash, Joan Shepherd.

Jan. 2: Chester Clair, Sarah Lewis, Lisa Moss, John Johnson, Juanita Ferguson, Oscar Trest, Jr., Pat Hydrick, Judy Hurtt, Chip Wade, Megan Slay.

Jan 3: Ellen Case, Eddie Golden, Bobby Elliott, Cornelia Ritchie, Ronald Reid, Jewel Brousard, Bari Bishop Longgrear, Chad Brantley, Watt Whatley, Jana Roby Helmer, Kirby Money.

Jan. 4: Chelsea Warren, Shelton Wilkes Austin, Mary Kristina Tew, Dr. Minor Pace, Corrie Lee Hamilton, Rusty McMullan, Wanda Webb, Carolyn Grantham, Hansel K. Hughes, James Vernon Harris II, Zachary Longgrear, Robert D. Tadlock, Chance Devon Conner, Steve Clark, Don Gilbert, Dan K. Hill, Sr., Stephen Ellis, Clara Pope, Jim Dilley.

Jan. 5: Josh Mitchell, Carlene Anthony, Mechelle Gaddis, Harry Culpepper, Warren Wallace, Ronnie Aldridge, Oleta Mayo Thomas, Amanda McCollough, Lynda Carol Baucum, Justin Coley McMurphy, Bethany Sharp, Harmon Jones, Samantha Mulvihill.

Jan. 6: Cassidi Bout, Michael Lee Lisa Davis, Cellia Mathis, Keith Long, Bill Everett, Chris Millsaps, Becky Gaddis Guider, Butch Hollingsworth, Memory Dixon, Joshua Tillman, John Ladd, Jr., Ronald Eason, Elizabeth Edmonson, Kelly Kirkendall, Shea Griffin.

Happy New Year!!!!

May you have good health and happiness in this new year and beyond.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were happy to be able to attend the Robbins Christmas gathering in Oxford at the home of Mike and Patty Robbins.

The McKibbens, Ropers and Sims gathered Thursday in the mountains of western Carolina for a long holiday weekend with their mom, Loren O. McKibbens. Kib and Anna Laurie arrived from Tuscaloosa, Woods, Virginia, Anne Grace and Woods Thomas from Homewood, Alabama. Missy and Loren Jane Roper spent several days with the parents (Dr. John and Mitzi Jane Roper) and siblings of her late husband, in Charlotte. Merridy McKibbens Sims and sons Steele, Spence, Trice and John Tyke arrived in the wee hours of Thursday, following the conclusion of a ball tournament in Daphne, Alabama. Terry joined the family Christmas Day. From our family to yours, we wish a very merry Christmas and blessed New Year.

Hope you’ve enjoyed this holiday season—and are now able to get some rest and relaxation — as well as focusing on your New Year’s resolution !

We hope that one of your New Year’s resolutions is to send news to our column often! Email us at maybethmo@aol.com!