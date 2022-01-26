Jan. 26: Johnny Stringer, Jackie Calhoun, Elizabeth Chaney, Clifton Wooten, Greg Warren, Brit Harvey, Charlotte Hawkins, Kelly Jo Spears, Shane Wilbourne, Bobbye Ladd, Michael Brumfield.

Jan. 27: Betty Freeman, Carrol Sessum Lowrey, Sheila Johnson, Melanie Gibbs, Jimmy Gibbs, Gail Calhoun, William D. Davis, Larry Watkins, Lawrence Thompson, LaRue Viverette, Susan T. Miller, Angela Crimm, Amanda Edwards, Brad Edmondson, Danny Brock, Cody Shaw.

Jan. 28: Charlotte S. Israel, Stacey Stegall Pace, Joey Gatewood, Leah Shelton Wilkerson, Matthew Ryan Wade, Yevonne Prewitt.

Jan. 29: Betty Sistrunk, Penny Phillips, Louise Autry, Eugene Carleton, Jimmy Joe Sims, Patsy Gardner, Jennifer Faye Waggoner, Kris Jones, Oliver Gatewood, Mitch Rogers, Chris Shaw, Lindsay E'Laine Hatch, Nicholas Graham, Tina Thomas.

Jan. 30: Bill Harrison, Bill Bishop, Norma Ruth Lee, Scott Shaefer, Linda McDonald Beard, Ronny Jones, Brenda Derrick King, Betty Lynn Logan, Billy F. Cummins, Crystal Woodard.

Jan. 31: Tim Mitchell, Margurette Chambers, Jeff Wright, Lambert Lane, Amy Youngblood Shipman, Vance Cox, Amy Smith, Paige Tadlock, Drew Kenna, Clint Wilkerson, Ann Roby, Mark Prewitt, Rhett Simmons, Lauren Gould.

Feb. 1: Rodney Smith, Tim Smith, Heat Warren, Craig Ramey, Evlyn Clair, Cecilia Michelle Wagner, Ian Henderson, Jeffrey Taylor, Steve Lew, Elizabeth Weems, Jennifer Waggoners Jordan

Just read the second piece Forest’s own, talented Jan Risher Naudin has written in her new position as columnist for Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s The Acadiana Advocate. Think you’ll find it’s a most interesting read about LSU’s popular new women’s head basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, who recently joined the Tigers, following her long time stint at Baylor University. Good job, Jan! Proud of you.

Our thoughts are with former Forest resident, Robert Stringer, who has been in the Tupelo hospital, quite iIl from Covid. His siblings, Johnny, Jean Ellis, and Ann Land, all have asked for prayer on his behalf. Our prayers are also with Robert’s wife, Liz, and all the family, following last Thursday’s surgery. Let’s continue to keep him in our thoughts during this very difficult time. Get well soon, Robert!

Just learned that Randall and Brenda Creel enjoyed a week during the Christmas holidays in Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia, in the home of their son, Dr. Bradley Creel. Know they had fun!

Enjoyed a recent update from Roseann Lynn, now of Asheville, North Carolina, letting us know what her three kids and their families are doing, “as some of us are about their ages!” She is living at Bella Vista Retirement Community, and spends time working with the facility’s activities coordinator, Jennifer, who she looks on as another daughter. Daughter Kathy and Rick are now retired, enjoying their new home in the mountains—and have four grandchildren of their own to spoil! Roseann’s list of “greats” has now risen to eight!

Over the holidays she visited with Johnny and Carol, and Mike and Carol, and their families in Atlanta. All are well. It is hard for her to realize that all three children are now retired, but all still treasure their many friendships in Forest, and send their greetings!

We look forward to hearing from you! We do respond to all messages received for this column, so if ever you don’t have such a confirmation that your item was received, please re-send to maybethmo@aol.com. We hope to hear from you soon!