Happy Birthday:

Feb. 2: Brenda Creel, Scott Bishop, Sue Jones, Guy Lee Myers,Suzanne Warren, Chip Wade, Brandon Coulter, Nettie Welford, Zach Whitten.

Feb. 3: Mitchell Sullivan, Lynda Harvey, Mrs. C.C. Graham, Stevie Woodson, Shar Lee Austin Swartzentruber, Mrs. Dovie Barber, Dora Williams, Hansel Hughes, Elan Lee Nagle, Beverly Ashmore, Norma Majure, John Anthony Worrell, William Bradford, Marilyn H. Moore, Mary Lynn Alexander.

Feb. 4: Meg Jones, Rickey Wilkerson, Nicole Pope, Fabien Moore.

Feb. 5: Deanna Eady, Kenneth Hunter, Mrs. Nolan Crout, Donna Smith, Jerrie Sue Nagle, John Francis Burns, Cassie Baker, Deanna Wilkerson, Mavis Lancaster, Joel Carroll, Lisa Wallace, Kathy Cadden

Feb. 6: Shirley Gunn, Janis Durr Clark, Corwin Stewart, Rev. Sonny Adkins.

Feb. 7: Mack Gaddis, John Rushing, Linda Warren, Mollie Mapp Rinehart, Paul Watson, David Sharp.

Feb. 8: Candace Cunningham, Dale Moss, Hubert Watson, Tim Crotwell, Gene Myers, Joan Myers Ritchie, Paul McKee, Nathan Austin, Matthew M. Smith, Grayson Stubbs.

The report we received early Saturday (January 29) morning was not the news we’d hoped, as Elizabeth Ann Lovett, one of Forest’s 2022 Citizens of the Year, passed away. Sons Allen and Jeffrey were both very attentive and said that their Mom had always been known to take care of everybody else. So, So True!!

She was loved by many. The funeral service for Elizabeth Ann W. Lovett was Tuesday (February 1) at the Forest Methodist Church with visitation at 11:00 a.m. and the service at 12 noon. She was interred at the Homewood cemetery next to her husband, Jimmy.

We had been concerned to learn that she was taken to the Jackson’s Baptist Medical Center’s emergency room last Saturday, a week ago. She had bronchitis and Covid a month ago, and was still testing positive for Covid, which placed her on the Covid floor, where no one could stay with her. In the midst of her ambulance trip and care in the emergency room, it was very comforting to Elizabeth Ann that two of her former students took care of her. Joel Gaddis was on the ambulance duty and Tomaz McNair was in the emergency room. She mentioned they were so sweet to her. That teacher/student bond is priceless and lasting.

Please keep the family and friends of Elizabeth Ann Lovett in your hearts and prayers.

Glad to report that former Forest resident, Robert Stringer is improving following open heart surgery last week. The family and he covet your continued prayers.

Claudia Ruth Maron and her dog Leevi stayed with her grandparents, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee, while her parents were on a work related trip to West Palm Beach Florida. The delighted grandparents enjoyed seeing how 14-year-old Claudia took charge of herself and Leevi and was additionally preparing special treats and doing helpful things for her grandparents. Claudia was a reminder to them of how very FAST children grow up.

Our thoughts continue to be with Lamar and Barbara Gatewood, as he has remained in Baptist Hospital in Jackson for over two weeks.

Loren Jane Roper flew home from DC to spend her 15th birthday weekend with her mom, Missy McKibbens Roper and Mountain Brook friends. Joining her for the celebration was Episcopal friend, MacKenzie Hand of Charleston, South Carolina.

Please send your news to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We hope to hear from you!