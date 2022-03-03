Happy Birthday:

March 2: Neal McRainey, Allen Sparks, Mark Upton, Joey McCann, Angela Cole, John A. Park, Jr., Nora Harrison, Bryan Cook, Coty Cox, James Halford, Roger Walters, Austin Coward.

March 3: Eve McNeil, Ronnie Rawson, Carol Palmer Threadgill, Sylvia Tucker, Cheryle Warren, Matthew Parks, Sylvia Smith, Lucretia Gaddis.

March 4: Dennis Eure, Jr., Sonya Weems, Woody Strode, Melissa Barne.

March 5: Rene’ Case, Carl Henderson, Judy Atkison, Patsy McDill, Melissa Harrell, Nicholas Brown, Bridget Clark, Stuart Andrew Blackwell, Jessie Lee Fitzhugh, Luke Elliot Ueltschey.

March 6: June Ivy, Corrie Ann Hollingsworth, Margo Marveggio, Kerri Ashland Knox, Marshall Wallace, Hannah Claire Gay.

March 7: Bob Webb, Todd Youngblood, Clark Gordin, Suzanne Graham, Ricky Rawson, Jean Lackey, Justin Cochran Russell, Charles Kunkel, Morah Stokes.

March 8: Richie Miller, Michael Harvey, Bobby Lynn Hollingsworth, Larue Barnes, Jimmy Thigpen, Stacy Cunningham, Lee Anderson, Mary Ann Rogers, Pat Cleveland, Roger Walters.

Bill and Sandra Lovett were pleased to receive a photo from daughter Terrin Irwin, with son-in-law Brent and granddaughter Annika. The three were enjoying Brent’s birthday dinner at a very nice restaurant near Park City, Utah, while seated in a structure called an Alpenglobe. These igloo-shaped shelters are enclosed for privacy and warmth, with windows and heat. They are located on adjoining sidewalks and patios to restaurants, and provide useful social spacing (during these Covid times), and enable diners to have private, comfortable gatherings in winter weather during meals. Bill and Sandra had not seen Alpenglobes (perhaps some readers have) before their late December visit with Terrin and family.

Congratulations to Aaron Baker and his 6th grade chess team mates Lydia P. and Peyton B., who recently won first place in the ECTAG chess tournament!

A popular former Forest High School Bearcat lost his battle to Covid last week. We were shocked and saddened to receive word that Jimmy Gray McLemore passed away last Saturday night, as a result of pneumonia and other complications from Covid. Arrangements were handled through Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage, where he was buried. Services were held on Tuesday, February 22, at Carthage United Methodist Church. Our sympathy goes out to his wife, Brenda Kay (Harris) McLemore, another Forest native, and their daughter, Lauren Pearson (Paul), two grandchildren, as well as brother-in-law, Harold Harris, and other extended family and friends. Please continue to keep all of Jimmy Gray’s family in your thoughts at this difficult time.

And still another former Bearcat has passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of John David Calhoun, who waged a courageous battle against Covid, concluding Tuesday, February 22-23 (near midnight), at St Dominic in Jackson. Much of his struggles had been documented and followed by countless Forest friends. Thankful that Tena (Pace) Calhoun was able to be with her husband shortly before his passing. Shea had videoed the grandchildren sending messages of love and comfort to John David. The ventilator was turned off following Pacey’s arrival. There was no public service. The family gathered Friday afternoon for a private graveside service.

Sister-in-law Sherry Pace Salazar (unable to travel from Texas to be with her Mississippi family, as her own husband, ‘Sal’, is in hospice) wrote that J D was escorted to heaven around midnight. At his bedside were Tena, Shea, Chris, Pacey and Matt. One of JD’s siblings, Jackie Calhoun, expressed the family’s deep appreciation to all for your continued prayers and support.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were in Oxford and New Albany for a weekend of celebrating Norma Ruth’s birthday combined with a Board of Trustees meeting at Blue Mountain College. Mike and Patty Robbins hostessed a birthday dinner which included Joel and Julie Montgomery and their children Eliza and Joel David. Following the Board meeting, Norma Ruth and her cousin Jamie Grace Provence where honored with a joint birthday celebration at Tallehatchie Gourmet, which is one of the favorite locations in New Albany.

