Happy Birthday:

March 9: Stacy Richardson, Allan Ross, Mary Jo Thweatt, Myrtle Derrick, Jill Marie Sadler, Sally Sadler, Jane Smythe Deppe, Mike Lee, Cameron Nicholson, Doug Moore, Donald Harris, Jason Tillman, Lee Mangum, Allan Atkison, Eddie Stokes, Rebecca Kelly.

March 10: Pat McMurphy, Merrill Mitchell, Kathy Craft, Dannette Wilkerson, Hiram Wilkerson, Darrell Brown, Kathy Morris Murphy, Mary Charles Dickens, Reita Watkins Gibson, Drew Hunt, John Brian Jones, Donnis Lasseter Harris, Alan Parkes, Ken Sims, Linda Powell, Connie Tew, Trevor Harrell, Bill Hopkins, Danielle Smith, Sally Butler.

March 11: Erwin Harris, Jr., Bob Tom Johnson, Joe Lee, James Hollingsworth, Dewey Harvey, Joe Waldrip, Glenn McCurdy, Donnie Harris, Karren Stubbs, Mervyn Slay, Weston Bridges, Brian Blackley.

March 12: Donna Wolverton, James Rogers, Robert Earl Hamm, Lynn Walsh Albriton, Marley Hanna, Josh Graham, Bill Freeman, Erin Blackley, Pete Bailey.

March 13: Christopher Lancaster, Dan Harrison, David Williams, Janelle Parks, Dale Sharp, Noble Anderson, Alan Tullos, Angie King.

March 14: John Tyree, Jr., Randy Woods, W. A. Pogue, Catherine Huckabey, Leiah Gilbert Bridges, Roger McDaniel, James Gibbs.

March 15: Sheila Rushing, John Allen Roby, Shawn Gunderson, Charles Rogellio, Jr., Jonathon Huff, Anna Gaddis

Our thoughts this week are with former Forest resident Jim Ashmore and the family of popular FHS Bearcat lifelong beauty, Beverly McKenzie Ashmore, who passed away last weekend in Muscles Shoals, Alabama.

Tuesday, February 22, found Mark Jones of Forest in Spruce Pine, North Carolina at the magnificent mountain home of Mark’s old college roommate, Nelson Rudisill and his beautiful wife, Mary. Nelson and Mary were both critically injured in a terrible automobile accident three days before Christmas 2021. By the Grace of God and never ending prayer, both have made a miraculous recovery. Although Mary will have to have some additional bone graft surgery in March at Duke Hospital. After a great visit with Nelson and Mary, it was off to Morganton, North Carolina for a reunion lunch with Mark’s fellow FHS Bearcat classmate of 1968, Gloria Simmons Dayton, now living in Bostic, North Carolina. Legacy residents of Forest will remember Gloria as the oldest daughter of the late Ewart and Juanita Simmons and niece of the late Dewitt Simmons. During their lunch, both agreed that they were indeed very fortunate to have grown up in the 1950’s and 1960’s when the whole world was a very much simpler and easier place to live. Especially in a small Southern town like Forest where you could leave your doors unlocked and leave your keys in your car with no worry. Various classmates were recalled with whimsy and nostalgia. Also remembered were several classmates who are now on a different shore, in a much greater life. We have all heard the salutation “have a blessed day” from many different sources. This day was most blessed for Jim because he had been with three best forever friends who had faced life challenges far greater than anything that he had ever faced and all three had come out much stronger on the other side. Two had stared death in the eye and never blinked. Gloria had gone through the darkest valleys of sorrow, grief and loss with the very sudden and unexpected death of her late husband Glenn in 2020. All in all, a very blessed day.

Gayla Gatewood Kaye-Steed has been visiting from Olive Branch to spend time with her parents, Lamar and Barbara Gatewood. Gayla had received some beautiful flowers while in Forest, but her husband received Double Points when he arrived on the weekend with a beautiful floral arrangement for Barbara. Take note, men!!

Last Saturday, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee attended the 16 team track meet at Madison Central to see their granddaughter Claudia Maron compete for the first time since ACL surgery 7 months ago. Claudia ran in three events with pleasing success. Afterwards, Claudia’s parents David and Elizabeth Maron invited Judge and Norma Ruth to their home for David’s gourmet redfish dinner to celebrate and give thanks for Claudia’s successful recovery and exciting runs.

Thanks to those sending news! Let us hear from you, too. Email items for the column to maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to your report!!