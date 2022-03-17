The old Christian hymn chimes out, “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name.

When darkness veils his lovely face, I rest on his unchanging grace; in every high and stormy gale my anchor holds within the veil. On Christ the Solid Rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand: all other ground is sinking sand.

This hymn has been a powerful testimony of her resilience and steadfast commitment on her journey through-out life. Estella Fountain, was born March 10, 1919 in Scott County. She is the mother of 6 children, 13 grand children, 27 great-great grand children, and 7 great-great-great grand children.

Her favorite pastimes were quilting and sewing, cooking and gardening.

Now fast forward 103 years. Birthday gatherings are always a fun time to gather with friends and family, but when someone turns 103, it’s an even better time to celebrate a life well lived. That’s what happened last Thursday. Her family threw her a Birthday Bash at a daughter’s home in Meridian, MS. The theme of the gathering was commitment because of her and her beloved, late husband, Glover Fountains’s, unwaiving commitment to God, their family, their church and community. Mr. and Mrs. J D Smith graced her with a most lovely strawberry birthday cake with white icing garnished with pecans.

A fervent prayer of commitment was given by Rev. J. T. Evans. Then, he lit out on “Tis The Old Ship of Zion.” Mrs. Ester Perry then sang “We’ve Come This Far By Faith.” Prior to the gathering each sibling chose a bible verse of commitment to present that related to her life, songs, poems, scriptures, readings, reflections, and responsive readings were all welcomed. Birthday cards, gifts and visitors were acknowledged.

A scrumptious dinner, including a few of her favorite foods; turnip greens, collard greens, corn, peas, vegetable casserole, candied yams, potato salad, cornbread and iced tea were on the menu. Birthday cake was served. Mrs. Ester Perry sang “He’s Sweet I Know”. A spirited prayer of commitment by Dec. James Thompson ended the gathering.

When asked what she credited for such a long and well lived life? She said, “That’s easy, Just do the right thing.”