We are sorry to learn of the February 20th transition of Deacon Charlie Ray Pace. His Home Going Celebration was held February 26th at the Murray Temple Rebirth COGIC where Pastor Elder Terry Frazier officiated and delivered his eulogy. Program participants were Minister Terry Lofton, Rev. Joshua Lyles, and Bishops Mark Scott and Randy Littleton. Our prayers are with his family especially his eight children, Tammie Macklin, Johnny Pace, Tracey Scott, Maria Lofton, Crystal Pace, Jonathan Pace, and Akalia and Ashley Pace. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Reginald Earby who transitioned February 26th. Please keep his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Barbara Burgess Earby, and daughters in your prayers. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the February 26th transition of Mrs. Katie Ruth Thompson Gray. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband, Mr. Samuel Gray. Memorial services are incomplete and Holifield Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Please continue to remember, in your prayers, our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Flo Chambers, LaToya McClendon, Viola Morgan, Kitty Colbert, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Gail Lee, John Lee Evans, Iris O’Neal Gray, Tommy Joe Wash, Lamar Gatewood, Lucy Verne Moore, Idell Payton, Joyce Rigsby, Frances Madden, Tanya Bobbitt, Deborrah Hyde, London Thompson, LaVerne Edney, Beverly Hollingsworth, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations to Raleigh, MS Mayor Angie Pickering who was sworn in February 24th by Judge Stanley Sorey before a sizeable and diverse crowd. Because of the COVID-19 protocol and size of the audience, the ceremony was held outside the Raleigh City Hall. The election of Mayor Pickering is significant and places her in the annals of history. She became the first female and first African American to become Mayor of Raleigh, and her election was held during Black History Month! Best wishes to Mayor Pickering and residents of Raleigh on this monumental achievement. Apostle Ronald Welborn and Pastor Mitchell Chatman provided scripture and prayer, and former Assistant Secretary of State Constance Slaughter-Harvey shared congratulatory remarks. Mayor Pickering expressed appreciation and pledged to serve all citizens. Also present was her long-time friend, Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton. Our prayers are with Mayor Pickering and other Raleigh officials and residents.

Fourth Graders at Forest Elementary School were treated to a “Question and Answer Session” with Constance Slaughter-Harvey Friday, February 25th. Students gathered in the auditorium and asked questions. They were rewarded with treats as expressions of pride in their attention and behavior. Special thanks to Dr. Rhonda Kelley, Legacy Change Agent, for extending the invitation. Other guests were School Board Members Louvene Robinson, Charles Longmire, and Mattye Evans. Former Legacy Board Member, Mrs. Shonette Kelley, first African American female to serve on Forest School Board, was present. Legacy Change Agents Mesdames Kathern Qualls and Susie Boyd were also present. Thanks to Assistant Principal Debbie Fant for her presence and support, and to Ms. Barbara Ware and Coach Pete Stokes for their presence and support. The “Black History Wall Displays” were most impressive, and kudos to the Fourth Graders for exemplary presentations.

Our community displayed love and support for the family of Ms. Krystal Tucker as she was remembered Saturday by those who knew and loved her. Her parents, Barbara and Joe Tucker, brought their daughter home for her final resting place. The memorial was held Saturday at Reach One-On-One on Trenton Road. Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas delivered her eulogy, and the Mistress of Ceremony was Ms. Latrina Gray. Other program participants were Ms. Lauryn Moore, Minister Jimmy Jones, Ms. Chasity and Cheria Spivey, Ms. Lazette Chambliss Morgan, SCTS/ETHHS Alumni Association President Susie Jackson Boyd and Vice President Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton who expressed condolences on behalf of the Alumni and on behalf of the city. Her parents shared fond memories of their daughter, including a musical tribute “Memories” by Mr. Tucker. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Congratulations to the U. S. Court of Appeals (District of Columbia Circuit) Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination to the United States Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of her former boss, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. The 51-year-old Harvard Law graduate was raised in Miami and is related by marriage to former Wisconsin Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. If confirmed, she will become the first African American female Justice, and will join other women Associate Justices Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, and Sonia Sotomayor.

St Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated Mass Sunday and then gathered for the Catholic Diocese 2021-2023 Synod on Synodality. This Synod is a two-year process of listening and dialogue concluding in 2023. Pastor Adolfo Suarez Pasillas facilitated the Synod which represents journeying together and addressing the issue of becoming who God calls us to be as a Church, all of us together, amidst the reality of today’s world.

Little Rock M. B. Church celebrated the 12th year Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Sheldon Thomas and Elect Lady Regina Thomas the last Sunday of Black History Month. Rev. Herman Thomas was the guest speaker. His sermon theme was “Authority.” Scriptures referenced were Romans 13:5-8, Matthew 8:5-13, and Matthew 16:26. Congratulations Pastor and Mrs. Sheldon (Regina) Thomas for their spiritual leadership to the Little Rock M. B. Church family!

Happy Birthday greeting to babies born between March 4th and March 10th, namely, Alex Brown and Sherrita McBride (4), Ramona Strong Thomas and Dezavian Evans (5), Laura Murrell, Melvin Barnes, Astin Barrett, and MaKayla Odom (8), Nicklos Robinson, Loretta Thomas, Christopher Thompson, Christen Thompson, Christy Macon, Mary Lofton and Rena Brown (9), and Jeremy Williams, Julian Williams, and MiKayla Holifield (10).

Answer to Black History Quiz Teaser # 658: Cleve McDowell was the first African American admitted to the University of MS (Ole MS) School of Law June 6th, 1963. He and James Meredith were roommates. When Meredith graduated from the University on August 19, 1963, the federal government withdrew protection from Cleve McDowell’s room in Baxter Hall. Despite his requests to arm himself for protection against threats and subsequent denials, McDowell carried a small handgun. On September 23rd of that year, he dropped his gun while entering the law school. He was arrested and expelled. Mrs. Susie Jackson Boyd provided the correct name. Additional details were provided by Constance Slaughter-Harvey BLSA Chapter 2nd year law student student, Charles Holloway.

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser # 659: Which native Mississippian and Tougaloo College graduate was the second African American woman certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery?