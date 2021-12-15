Our prayers are with the family of 20-year-old Miguel Martinez who died at his home Tuesday, December 7th. Miguel was a hero and role model to his younger siblings, and the most important thing in his life was his family. One of the initial Legacy Change Agents (2012-2014), Miguel was a hard-working, compassionate, and respectful young man. We will miss him. Family hour/visitation was held at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Friday, December 11th, and Memorial services were held for Miguel Sunday, December 12th at St. Michael Catholic Church where Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas officiated the services. Special prayers for his parents, Miguel, Sr., and Nicolasa Martinez, brother Angel, and sisters Miriam, Love and Hillary. Please keep his family in your prayers.

A beautiful Memorial was held Sunday, December 12th for Latricia (Tae Tae) Shuntae Barlow at the W. F. Mapp Chapel. Rev. Melvin Lyles officiated and delivered Ms. Barlow’s eulogy which referenced that “Life Is Like a Leaf.” His musical tribute, “My Soul Has Been Anchored”, offered comfort to the family. Mrs. Selinea Harper Patrick was the mistress of ceremony. The Scott Central Football Team paid its respect to the mother of one of their members, Lazayveontae. Our prayers are with her family, especially her children, Kimeshia Barlow, Damarian Barlow (Kryshuna Gray), Martavious Barlow, Riderrius Barlow, Lazayveontae Barlow, Timeshia Barlow, Richard Givens, III, Jakozi Johnson, and Quan’tevis Barlow. Please keep the family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the December 8th transition of former MS Highway Safety Patrolman (MHSP) Walter Crosby. Trooper Crosby was one of three African Americans who broke down the racial barriers and became the first African American Troopers commissioned to the MHSP in 1972. The other two Troopers were Richard (R.O.) Williams and Lewis Younger. Trooper Crosby was honored recently, along with Younger and Williams during the November meeting of the MS Central State Troopers Coalition held at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Center. Crosby graduated from L. J. Rowan and the University of Southern MS with a major in math. After serving 10 years as a MHSP, he worked with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department. Our prayers are with his family including his children, Felicia C. Rucker, Cedrick, Walter, Jr., Sherrita Lacy, and twins Ferez and Perez Haley; siblings, Delores Cross, Margaret Stewart, Carolyn Longino, Flora C. Smith, David Johnson, Ernestine Wilson and Charles Crosby.

Memorial Celebration of Walter Crosby’s Life is Saturday, December 18th at 11:00 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1101 Main Street, Hattiesburg. Public viewing is Friday, December 17th from noon until 4 p.m. at Century Funeral Home, and from 9-11 prior to the Saturday Memorial.

Legacy Change Agents join others across the county, state, and nation and pay tribute to World War II Veteran, the late Senator Robert Joseph (Bob) Dole who transitioned December 5th. He represented Kansas in the U. S. Senate from 1969 to 1996, and was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, and vice presidential nominee in 1976. Our prayers are with his family.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Lamar Odom, LaToya McClendon, Bonnie Russell, Mae Jane Kimble, Gail Lee, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Tommy Jo Wash, Lamar Gatewood, London Thompson, Julian Parker, Minnie Evans, Larry Bobbitt, Minister Helen Reed Aikens, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

During the Third Sunday of Advent which is also called Gaudete Sunday, the rose-colored candle on the Advent wreath was lighted by Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas. We are halfway to Christmas, and we should continue to celebrate and prepare for the coming of the Lord. We were reminded that the Spirit of the Lord is upon us , and that we are heralds of good news. We should share the good news with others especially when so many are focusing on evil things of the world. The reign of God will come, and we should be happy since God has granted grace for us to be happy and let others know that the Savior is coming. Fr. Adolfo offered prayers for Miguel Martinez, a member of the Church.

Little Rock M. B. Church members enjoyed the sermon delivered by Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas. The message theme was, “I’ve Been Through Too Much to Doubt God Now.” The Scriptures referenced were Mark 11:24 and Luke 1:20-26, 34-36. We must have faith and believe. The same faith you had during the prayer must be the same after the prayer. We have a hard time waiting on God because of our impatience. Those things that seem impossible to us are simply natural to God. There’s nothing too hard for God. The angel Gabriel told Zacharias and Mary the same thing and they both responded the same way but saying, “How.” Remember, you can’t hide what God has done. Many times we allow negative people to talk us out of doing what God has been talking us into doing. God has to shut the Zacharias’ mouths of today so that the Mary’s and Elizabeth’s can believe what He said.

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent Senator Rod Hickman of Macon, MS. His oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann Wednesday, December 8th in the MS State Capitol – Senate Floor Chambers. Senator Hickman’s daughter, 7-year-old Ari Elizabeth Hickman, held the Bible during the ceremony. Hickman defeated Minh Duong during the November 22nd Special Election to fill Senate District 32 seat previously occupied by Senator Sampson Jackson. We enjoyed the ceremony and hospitality extended by the senators, representatives, family members and friends. Senator Hickman presently serves as County Attorney for Noxubee County and he is a graduate of the University of MS School of Law. Way to go!!!!

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between December 16th through December 24th, namely Clarice Slaughter Bell, Chris Curry and Nancy Faulkner (16), Raquel Hollingsworth (17), Greg Nicks and Mi’Laysha Barnes (18), Larry Brown, Latoya Watts, Izaveon Burns, and Latavion Tucker (19), Tomeka Smith, Jean Garcia and James Burwell, III (20), Shelia Burks, Chad Jones, and Nurvet Leah-Santiago (21), Betty Laster and Victomasi Robinson(23) and Christopher Ficklin and Verna Manning Myers (24).

Happy 16th Anniversary to James and Constance Burwell as they celebrate their special day December 16th!!!

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 648: Forest native Constance Olivia Slaughter Harvey-Burwell was the youngest Congressional permanent staffer when she served on the staff of Congressman Bennie Thompson. Jet Magazine, 2020. Dr. Cheryl A. Slaughter Ellis of Murfreesboro, TN provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 649: How many county- wide elected officials (office holders) in Scott County have been African Americans? Who are they?