One of our original readers and supporters, Mrs. Florence “Flo” Chambers, has been taken off the ventilator at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. In her own words, “Let the Lord’s will be done.” Please keep her in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Dave Flanagan, Jr. who transitioned March 21st. Memorial services were held March 26th at Little Rock M. B. Church in Moss Point. Please keep his family, especially his son, Larry (Sheila Youngblood) Bro

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held for Mrs. Jennifer Boyd-Walton March 19th at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church. Pastor Curtis Laster, Jr. officiated and delivered her eulogy. Mrs. Bettye Earby was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Revs. Jeff Stingley and Rochelle Wright. The Mt. Carmel Choir provided the musical tributes. Mrs. Boyd-Walton was a 2002 graduate of Morton High School. Our prayers are with her family, especially her children Vincent Walton, Jr., Jaydah Walton, Carter Walton and Morgan Knight, and her parents, Jimmy and Dorothy Boyd. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Ms. Angela “Angie” Marie Slack was remembered by family and friends at the Celebration of her Life. The Celebration was held March 25th at Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The Mistress of Ceremony was Ms. Dianne Coleman, and her eulogy was delivered (“May the Work I’ve Done Speak for Me”) by Pastor Camilla Boler. Other program participants were Pastor Timothy Ringo, Mrs. Janis Durr and Mrs. Kimberly Conerly who represented her 1990 Forest High School classmates. She was remembered as one who shared her gifts of cooking and serving others. She was the light to many and will be dearly missed. Our prayers are with her family, especially her partner Terry Martin, sons Samuel Amos and Jason Amos, and siblings, Audrey Evans, Doris Slack, Darlene Wilder, Michael Dozier, Dennis Slack, Roosevelt Slack, Jr., and Patrick Slack. Final arrangements were entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Please keep the Lyles and Holifield families in your prayers. Mrs. Myrtle Lyles Holifield passed Friday, March 25th and her brother, C. Q. Lyles’s memorial was scheduled for the same day. Our prayers are with their families, especially Mrs. Holifield’s husband, John D. Holifield.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated Mass with the homily based on Luke 15:1-3, 11-32. Pastor Aldolfo referenced that God shows his love for those who are sinners as in the case of the prodigal son. God’s love and mercy toward us is so extravagant that we have a hard time wrapping our heads around it. God’s divine love tells us we have a heavenly Father who looks upon us with mercy, not judgment. Even if we feel like the prodigal son, He still wants to embrace us and set a feast for us.

Sunday morning message at Lynch Chapel U. M. Church was “The Father’s Great Love” and Scripture was Luke 15:11-32. Rev. Shirley Wilder is the pastor.

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas’ Sunday service sermon theme was “If You Want it to End in Your Life, It Has to End in Your Mouth.” Scriptures referenced were Proverbs 18:21, Luke 15: 25-31, and John 19:26-30. Many problems, situations, and pains will not cease because we keep talking about them. If you want a dream to die, then stop talking about it, if not, keep talking about it. Marriages are ended because people stop the lines of communication. Proverbs 18:21 tells, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” Sometimes we just have to tell ourselves to “calm down, be quiet, and quit tripping, and let God’s perfect work be done.” Habakkuk 2:20 states, “The Lord is in His temple, let everything in the earth silence before Him.” We have to silence our world around us to stay focused on what God expects of us. And there are times when we have to encourage ourselves. Be willing to let those past hurts, guilts, and shame go, so that you can move into that good future that God has planned for you. Everything we need in this life has already been done! Jesus said, “It is finished.” He has given us every spiritual blessing in heavenly places. He’s already supplied all of our needs according to His riches in glory. All we need is faith in His Word to make the transaction to pull those blessings down from glory into the earth’s realm.

The Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter’s Fundraiser drawing will be held April 7 and the prizes are 50 inch Smart Television (1st), $100 Walmart Gift Card (2nd), and $50 Vowell’s Gift Card (3rd). Contact any Club member for tickets. You may directly receive tickets from Cynthia Melton. Donations in the amount of $5 will be appreciated. Thanks to persons already making donations to the JSU Fundraising Project.

We salute District Court Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson for her stunning, candid, honest, impressive, and intellectual responses to questions during her Senate Confirmation Hearing last week. This hearing followed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Brown-Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. Her appointment and Senate confirmation would make her the first African American female to join that Court since its inception. She would also become the first public defender to sit on the High Court. Special prayers for her journey.

We enjoyed the Annual Special Needs Program (“Bearing Good Fruit” – Psalms 1:1-3) Sunday at Union Grove M.B. Church where Mrs. Rita Parker served as the coordinator. The program was sponsored by the Usher Board whose members are Mesdames Glinda Viverette, Golene Reed, Fannie Wells, Cheryl Robinson, Alexis Patrick, and Shelia Qualls, Rickey Black, Ryan Watkins, and Charles Holifield. Musical tributes were shared with honorees. Receiving special honors and tributes were Shavonna Wilson, Maylana Wesley, T. J. Flowers, Jammie Gammage, James Daniel, Zachery Lewis, Sasha Fortune, Beyonce McCoy, and Antoya Payton. Mrs. Betty Lewis was honored for her service as a Foster Mother. Mrs. Lucille Patrick, who returned from her four-month vacation in California, was honored as the oldest member of the Church. Rev. Rochelle Wright is the pastor.

Congratulations to JSU Ladies Basketball Team on their honor as the 2022 SWAC Championship title. Special kudos to Coach Tomekia Reed!

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between April 1st through April 7th, namely, Ann Williams and Unity Bell (1), Roseanna Lynn and Arianna Laster (2), Wealth Hunter and Martha Reed (3), Grace Nguten (4), Katherine Hollingsworth (6), Alice Gray, Henry Minor and Jakeshia Moore (7).

Answer to Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #662: Dr. Anita Faye Hill, an attorney, educator, and author, is a professor of social policy, law and women’s studies at Brandeis University. This youngest of 13 children was a witness before the Senators in 1991. She accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, her supervisor at the U. S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, of sexual harassment. Mrs. Susie Boyd provided the correct response.

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #663: Which national icon spoke out for human rights, children’s causes, and women’s issues. She stood against racial discrimination and fought for the rights of veterans. She continued her advocacy after she departed the White House.