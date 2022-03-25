Youth fundraiser is Saturday

Sympathy is extended to the family of Glenn Gomillion.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Johnny H. Thrash (son of Thomas Gene Thrash).

Sympathy to the family in the death of my cousin Harmon Lathem of Forest.

FYI: The youth at Salem Church (Hwy 487) will be set up in the Piggly Wiggly Parking lot this Saturday with all kinds of Easter goodies, signs for the yard, door wreaths, Easter decorations. This is a fundraising project to help pay for special events for the youth. Come out and support these young people.

Happy birthday to the following people: Robbyn Lee, Karen Hillman, Melandy Henry, Michael Weaver, Mymphis Netherland, Rodney Thrash, Harold Shaw, Brooke Dove Martin, John Billings, Kelsey Loper, and Dee Landrum.

A very special 90th birthday to Ms. Claudine Shaw.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs: Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Carol Madden, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Cynthia Gibson Stuart, Jimmy Skelton, David Dennis, Gary Kiddy, Cullen McCoy, Emily Bright, Kyle Bankston, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “Don’t practice what you don’t want to become.”