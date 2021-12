Ruby Lucroy, FNP, of Clark Medical Clinic, was honored with a Retirement Reception on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Scott Regional Hospital in Morton. Pictured are Tina Wellerman, Clark Medical Clinic Manager; Sharon Turcotte, Rush Director Clinic Operation; Ruby Lucroy, FNP; Heather Davis, Scott Regional Hospital Administrator; Susan Campbell, Rush Director Clinic Operation; and Lance Brent, Rush VP of Clinic & Physician Practices.