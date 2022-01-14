Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution for January 2022 is Friday, January 14 and Friday, January 27 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 28 Church Street.

Scott County 4-Her’s updates are: Scott County Livestock Show-January 14-15; Southwest District Livestock Show-January 27-30; Dixie National Livestock Show-January 31-February 10; S.A.F.E.T.Y. SPORTS meetings are listed: Registration, February 17 at 6:30 p.m. Meetting, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 Per 4-Her between the ages of 8-18, as of January 1. Please call the Scott County Extension office (601-469-4241) to pre-register for meeting.

CMRLS Morton Public Library January events: Family Story Time at 5 p.m. on January 13 and Winnie Pooh Day on January 18th, February 10, theme Groundhog (stories and crafts). Morton Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30-5:30 and Thursday-11:30-7:00.

Friends of Morton Public Library will be reinstated in 2022. This organization through volunteer commitment of time and talent seeks to improve the facility and the services it provides by raising money for much needed materials, equipment and activities. Membership fees are: Student-$1. Individual-$5. Family-$10. And Business/Club/Organization-$25. Other donations are sincerely appreciated. There will be meetings scheduled in the near future.

The Morton Chamber of commerce Annual Banquet will be held on the evening of January 27, 2022 (62nd), 7 p.m. at the Morton Activities Center, Farris Park. Tickets are available for $20 each for the meal (Pork tenderloin, potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert). Reservations should be made, preferably by January 13. May be taken to the chamber office or mailed to 120 1st Avenue West, Morton.

Congratulations to: Seator Tyler McCaughn on his appointment as Chairman of the Senate Forestry Committee. He is a first-term senator, farmer and attorney who represents Newton, Scott and Lauderdale counties. He currently serves a Vice chairman of Agriculture. Over 19 million acres of timber growing in Mississippi’s forests, Forestry remains a top commodity for the state.

To: Cory Lott on his recognition as a graduate of the East Central Community college Surgical Technology program. The pinning ceremony for those graduates was held in Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

To: Breanna Copeland, Jennifer Garcia and Trey Nichols on their membership in the ECCC concert Choir. As already mentioned, it is always rewarding to know that students representing Morton are involved in the activities offered while in college.

Prayers and concern for: Ronnie Chesnut of Florida (brother of Sig Miles), Jeanette Haines (sister of Darlene Register), Savannah Sullivan (granddaughter of Donnie and Darlene register), Theresa Keller and continued concern for Kyle Roland Sybil, Kippy Stegall and Albert McKeller.

Sympathy to the families of: Heather Harrell Taylor, Lynn Parker Lewis, Scott Wheeler, Mark Edward Quick, Clarence “Red” McMillan, Patsy Blackburn, Hugh W. Hall Manuel Boyd Harris, Linda Grantham Savell, Hester Gardener, June Warren, Pansy Bell Bradshaw Dipuma and Christine Mangrum (request of the Melvin Roland’s and son Alben).

Sittin’ and thinkin’: From “The Old Farmer’s Almanac”-January, named for the Romon god Janus, protector of gates and doorways. Janus is depicted with two faces, one looking into the past, the other into the future. Making resolutions go back to ancient times. The founder of “the Old Farmer’s almanac, Robert Thomas said, this is a time “of leisure to farmers…settle accounts with our neighbors…now having been industrious in the summer, you will have the felicity of retiring from the turbulence of the storm to the bosom of your family.”