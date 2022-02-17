Announcements: City of Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton has requested that all Morton citizens contact City Hall before beginning any projects on personally owned property within the city limits. For the promotion of public safety, health, convenience, comfort, morals, prosperity and general welfare the city is empowered to enact provisions for these protections to all residents. The restrictions on many ordinances are available at City Hall and those in violation of such codes should take immediate action to correct such conditions. Failure to comply will result in citation/citations issued by a Code I Law Enforcement Officer.

Morton Public Library announces that per request book donations will still be accepted, but all donations must be in good/gently used condition. Any soiled, torn or unfit materials will be discarded in the trash. Please be considerate of the library staff to prevent any extra labor required to sort and throw away unsuitable books.

Plans for another annual Silent Auction fundraiser for the purchase of new flooring at Morton Public Library are underway. Items will be accepted beginning in March. Suggested donations are crafts, collectables, art, jewelry, games/puzzles, etc. Hopefully the display/auction will begin in April. Watch for more information.

Morton Homemaker Volunteers club wishes to express appreciation to Kalem Community Church for the use of the lovely Fellowship Hall venue to hold their February meeting and Friendship Luncheon on February 2, 2022. Also to Joanie Jones owner of Sam’s diner for the donation of some serving supplies.

We care Missions Food Distribution (second monthly for February) is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 25 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

For more information concerning the Morton High School Touchdown Club sponsored 2nd Annual Shooting Competition to be held at the Turcotte Shooting Facility on March 26, 2022 with Shooting Clays and Handgun events, call Vince Skank at 281-814-2008. Preferred deadline for filing is Tuesday, March 1.

Morton MHV club will meet at Morton Public Library for the third time in 2022 on Wednesday, March 2, beginning at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Belated Happy Valentine’s Day to all Sweethearts/Special Friends who mark this day to remember loving and caring for others. Hope yours was SWEET!

Prayers and concern for: Greg Guillot and Randy Staton (request of Florence Measells); Continued-Luke Potratz, Cullen McCoy, Dr. Carol Peebles (sister of Sarah Strohm), Bro. Scott Mangum and Mrs. Jimmie Dot Searcy (grandmother of Rev. Ryan McGough).

Sympathy to the families of: Mrs. Violet Mae Golden, Richard Chunn, Dorothy Hubbard Roth (sister of Jo Marler), William Steven “Steve” Massey, Leonard Wicker and Maxine Carson Langston (request of the Melvin Roland’s.)

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: The Scott County Wild Turkey Hunters group hosted a banquet at Roosevelt State Park. Ticket sales and other donations went for the support of the National Wild Turkey Federation.