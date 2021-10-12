Waiting

Good Morning/Evening!

The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. Instead He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9

During the Christmas season we do a lot of waiting; in traffic, in checkout lines buying gifts. We wait for our family to arrive, and to gather around the table for dinner and wait to open presents on Christmas morning. All this waiting can remind us as Christians that Christmas is a celebration of waiting for something much more important than holiday traditions. We are waiting on Jesus! For His second coming. Christmas also reminds us that God also waits, for people to see His glory and to admit that they are lost without Him. He waits for us to welcome Him into our lives as Saviour and Lord.

In last week's paper there was a misprint on what Rev. Derricks had taught; he said... “We may be overwhelmed but not overcome!”

Our prayer request names: Mary Stowers; Joey Hunt; Catherine Shepard; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; May Hunt; Kadarius Lewis; Gail Johnson; Gloria Hughes; Gracie Williams; Dorothy Tullos; Elaine Thomas; Nancy Hughes; Merlene Patrick; Leslie Patrick; Kevin Parker; Kathy Moncrief; Emma Jones; Mittie Evans; Mae Kimble; Joe Townsend; David Ickom; Camelia Kincaid; Earlene Williams; Verbie Lyles and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Burks/Futch; and Johnson families during their hour of bereavement.

Congratulations to Pastor Brian A. Gray on his installation Sunday as Pastor of Greater Gethsemane M.B. Church in Jackson, MS. We pray many blessings on him and First Lady Marquita Gray and family.

Her mother, granny, Pastor Derricks & First Lady Derricks attended the ceremony.

Congratulations to Scott Central Rebel Football Team on their 15-0 winning season!!! It's a winning season for all connected to SC!