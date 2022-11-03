Pray for Ukraine

Good Morning / Evening!

I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry. (Psalm 40:1)

How many of us have been awakened in the middle of the night by a crying baby, or a toddler asking for water, being scared from a bad dream; and no matter what you go to their rescue (especially mothers). Listen, that’s the way our God is! We are His children, no matter our age; if we will call out to Him in our despair, needs, or whatever is overwhelming to us, He is faithful and always in tune to our cries! We may feel we are unworthy to call but that is the time He is most attentive to us if we are sincere. We need to be humble and innocence in our total trust that God is always near to us.

Our Sunday Service was filled with the presence of God from Sunday School through to Communion. Pastor Henderson’s message came from John 8:12; subject - “The Light of God!”

The Light of God guides our life to salvation, and it fills our souls, our character, and illuminates our steps into the unknown. The Light removes the darkness that seeks to destroy.

We are praying constantly for all the sick and shut-ins; the victims of crimes, natural disasters; and the oppressed in Ukraine; and a prayer that God will touch the heart of the leader in Russia.

Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Gail Johnson; Mittie Evans; Helen Adkins; Camelia Kincaid; Dorothy Tullos; Donna Myers; Larry Brantley; Mary A. Brown; Janie McClendon; Elaine Thomas; Emma Jones; Merlene Patrick; J’Arie Brown; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Clyde Tate; Melinda Williams; Thelma Keyes; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for all the grieving families near and far: Adams; Gray; Towner-Wilson; Payton-Holifield; Darby-Butler; Sanders; Keys; and Pace-Wilson.

“I pray that out of His glorious riches He may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being.” Ephesians 3:16.