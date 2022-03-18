We all need prayer

Good Morning/Evening!

“The day following Jesus would go forth into Galilee, and find Philip, and saith unto him follow me.” John 1: 43

Only God knows where the path will take us, but we have our Lord’s assurance, “I am with you always.” This is not a metaphor or figure of speech, He is real company. There is not one hour without His presence, not one mile without His companionship. Knowing He’s with us makes our journey lighter. The closer we walk with God the clearer His guidance.

With all the things and situations happening in our lives nowadays, we need to get closer in our relationship with God. There is so much death and wickedness around us and nearer to us than ever before in our lifetime. It weighs heavy on my heart, and when I go to bed it invades my sleep and when I pray there are so many names to lift up to my Father for comfort, healing, and protection that I write them down, not because I think He doesn’t know them but so I won’t forget a name. We all need prayer and especially the oppressed and ones that haven’t reached the point of knowing and relying on Jesus. When I got home from church on Sunday there was a message saying another friend (Melvin Stowers) had transitioned. He is the brother of our 1969 class member, Wanda Stowers-Bivens. We lift her and family in prayer.

Sunday morning worship service was very encouraging. Pastor Henderson preached from Psalm 46:1&10; subject: “In Times Like These.” He reminds us that God is our help, strength and refuge. His arm span is wide and long enough to cover all of us at the same time if needed. That we should be still and focus on knowing that God is in control even when we can’t see our way.

Our intercessory prayer list: Catherine Shepard; May Hunt; Joey Hunt; Joe Self; Emma Jones; Anthony Finklea; Camelia Kincaid; Johnny & Mittie Evans; Leslie Patrick; Dorothy Tullos; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Clyde Tate; Larry Brantley; Helen Adkins; Thelma Keyes; Donna Myers; Catrina Robinson; and all their caregivers.

Prayers for the families who are navigating through the path of grief; Wilson/Pace; Reed; Sanders; Stingley; Payton/Holifield; Keys; Stowers; and others that I don’t have names.

There is a longing in the heart that only Jesus can fufill.