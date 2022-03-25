Spread the Gospel

Good Morning/Evening!

In your relationship with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus. Philippians 2:5

In Acts 9 it tells of a humble servant woman named Dorcas, who died. She was a faithful disciple. And loved helping others; she used her talent to give God glory. She worked cheerfully in making others lives easier and feel loved. It may not have been anything big to the upper class but it was a big deal in

God’s eyesight to the point that through His power Peter was allowed to raise her from the dead!

She is a great example for us to follow. We have all been given gifts and commands to spread the gospel and it may not lead us to fame, but if we perform our duties faithfully and lovingly, God will bless our endeavors. Let the example of Dorcas push us on to a stronger Christian walk characterized by many loving acts that bring blessings to others and reflect honor on our Savior!

Pastor Henderson’s message on Sunday came from Matthew 6:19-21; subject- “Making a Wise Investment!”

Make spiritual deposits in the Heavenly Bank, where God is the president, Jesus is the CEO, and the Holy Spirit is COO! That way your dividend rewards will be more than you can imagine.

Our prayers continue for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Our intercessory prayer list is: Catherine Shepard; Camelia Kincaid; Mae Kimble; Bill Bradford; Florence Gray; Joey Hunt; Larry Brantley; Joe Self; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Clyde Tate; Rev. A. Henderson; Charity Robinson; Emma Jones; Dorothy Tullos; Leslie Patrick; Gail Johnson; the Ukrainian people; and all that are being oppressed.

Lord we ask for comfort and peace of mind fro the families that have lost loved ones and are struggling to cope with the loss: The Stowers; Stingley/Boyd families as their loved ones were laid to rest this past weekend.

I attended the Celebration of Life for Mr. Melvin Stowers (brother of my classmate) and it was so nice to see so many schoolmates of North Scott show up for the family. Rev. Larry Odom officiated and gave a wonderful message from Matthew 11:28-30; “Lord We Need Your Rest.”

“When in heaven we view the sunshine of Christ’s face, all earth’s shadows will fall behind us.”