Pray for Ukraine

Good Morning /Evening!

“Faith in Christ is not just a single step... it’s a lifelong walk with Him.”

I remember when I joined the church and was not totally into it because of being young and not really understanding what being a member of church meant. But as I matured in my faith and began studying the Bible and fell in love with Jesus, changes became evident in my walk of life. God expects and deserves my loyalty and respect for Who He is and what He sacrificed for me and you to be welcomed into His Kingdom. God should be so prevalent in our lives that we never do wrong and not feel convicted in our spirit. If no one ever tells me and you that they love us, we can rest assured that God loves us and is always with us!

As our Sunday School lesson taught us “Remember all the ways the Lord has kept us.”

Our prayers are continued for all the sick and hospital/home bound and their caregivers.

Our intercessory prayer list: Catherine Shepard; Camelia Kincaid; Joey Hunt; Devon DJ King; May Hunt; Hip Parker; Florence Gray; Louise Kelly; Larry Brantley; Dorothy Tullos; Joe Self; Bill Bradford; Bobby Joe Harrison; Charity Robinson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Pearl King; Helen Adkins; John and Mittie Evans; Thelma Keyes; and the Ukraine people; and for Russia’s heart change.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Slack; Brown-Flannigan; Davis families. And for those families that are yet going through the healing process of saying farewell to loved ones.It doesn’t end at the cemetery, that’s just the first step of a journey. So continue to show them love and support. When we take a step toward others in need, we may be helping them take a step toward Jesus and He is a Healer!

Have a great day.