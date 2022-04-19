Thank You Lord

Good Morning/Evening!

“But God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8.

I attended Sunrise services at Hopewell M. B. Church on Sunday where Pastor Christopher Derricks preached from Matthew 27:57-66 & 28:1-6; his subject was “It’s Not Over!”

And at New Beginnings M. B. Church, Pastor Henderson preached from Hebrews 9:21-22, subject: “The Blood of Jesus Will Never Lose It’s Power!”

Without the shedding of His blood and the Burial and Resurrection our hope would be nonexistent. For what God has done for us He should always be glorified and praised. When He tells the rain to come it does. When He tells the storms to stop, it has to obey, when He speaks the atmosphere shifts, He is in control. And we should recognize that more in the events of the last few weeks than ever. Lord, Thank You!

We are in continued intercessory prayers for all the sick and shut-ins near and far. Our community names: Joey Hunt; Camelia Kincaid; Catherine Shepard; May Hunt; Larry Brantley; Helen Adkins; John & Mittie Evans; Dorothy Tullos; James Johnson; Marlene Patrick; Louise Kelly; Bobby Joe Harrison; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Bill Bradford; Devon “DJ” King; Pearl King; Rev. Billy R. Nichols; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families in sorrow: Hawkins; Ickom-Pinkston; Bridges; Waldon; Gray-Jones; Bustin; and Davis families.

In a loss of any kind, Jesus always gives His comforting presence, and we have the ability to give deeply of His compassion just by being there for each other when possible.