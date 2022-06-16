A Servant’s Heart

Good Morning/Evening!

“Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in his steps.”' 1 Peter 2:21

There is so much suffering going on in the world and our own neighborhoods, that my thoughts are filled with trying to help, if only through my prayers,

Continued next page

because God hears them and He is everywhere I can’t be physically. I am so thankful and yes, still amazed at the power of our God. His grace and mercy shown in miraculous healing of minds and bodies,brings joy to my heart that is overwhelming at times.

Our Sunday School lesson was teaching on Servant’s heart! It’s not just about giving food or money. It’s more about being willing to place others welfare over yours. Giving sacrificially of yourself without complaining, or telling what you did to get recognition, and not expecting anything in return; that is having a servant’s heart!!! Your reward is the joy that fills your heart knowing you are doing the will of God. And in doing so, you are being a light in darkness of someone’s life that could possibly lead them to Christ....and that takes us back to the subject of the lesson “A Mission to Save!”

Our prayers are still ongoing for the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Bobby R. Nichols; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Bill Bradford; Devon King; Helen Adkins; Mittie Evans; Dorothy Tullos; Rev. James Clark; Joe Patrick; Dessie Evans; Bonita Hamilton; Bobby Joe Harrison; Thelma Keyes; Annie Eva Lee; Joann Graffenread; Rev. Allen Henderson; and all their caregivers.

Special prayers for all churches and pastors.

Prayers of comfort and peace for all those in the valley of sorrow right now.

The Patrick; Jones; Lofton; Hayes-Robinson families.

God uses our dark seasons in life to strengthen our faith and gift us with assurance that He is right there with us to walk with or carry us until we are able to stand! God loves you!!

Everyone please pay attention to your body in this heat, be cautious, we are under a heat alert! Stay safe and hydrate.