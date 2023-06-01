This is 2023

Good Morning/Evening!

HAPPY NEW YEAR.....

“Behold I stand at the door and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him and he with me.” Revelation 3:20

This is 2023 and if you realize that God was knocking on the door of your heart all of 2022, this is a great time to open that “door” and become the receiver of all He has for you. As our Sunday School lesson taught, “become open to being chosen!”

Our God has great and unimaginable gifts for us, but He is not going to break your door down, so go ahead and turn that knob and feel the joy of the salvation of the Lord.

Put your best effort forth this year, day by day, hour by hour, minute to minute, even by the seconds, we can make righteous choices that please God and might even bring joy and hope to someone else’s life we encounter!

Our prayers continue for all of our brothers and sisters, near and far; that their struggles with whatever becomes easier and they are given the strength to endure if so be it.

Prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Helen Love; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Bobby Joe Harrison; Dessie Evans; Bill Bradford; Burnestine Spivey; Marquita Patrick; Verbie Lyles; Sandra Odom; and all their caregivers and support team.

Prayers of comfort and understanding for the families who are grieving.

Beemon; Moore; Nicks; Pinkston/Patrick/Hardy; Sanders; the family of “Gospel Doctor”; and the family of Minister Ronnie White.

As you read these names, say a prayer for them at that time, don’t wait if possible. We have the power to reach each of them with our prayers because God is always listening, and He is able to reach them all at once.

I hope you all have a wonderful safe first week of 2023!

Sending a Happy Birthday greeting to Sarah Townsend this week!