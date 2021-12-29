Lift each other up

Good Morning/Evening!

“Many are the afflictions of the righteous; but the Lord delivereth him out of them all.” Psalm 34:19

If you are reading this, that means you have something to be thankful for.....Life! God loves us and is patient with our missteps on the journey to Him! There has been so many losses of loved ones in 2021 and there are three more days of uncertainty left. But let me encourage you who are without your husband; it feels like the rug was snatched out from under your feet and the fall doesn’t end. But it comes with a soft landing once the initial grief and shock is over and you call on God for help. He is there waiting to show you strength you never knew you had. And a new found balance to being alone, it doesn’t get better but it is differently attainable. Those great memories you made together becomes a source of comfort and you remember things you learned from just being together. So my prayer for my sisters is that we lift each other up whenever possible and know that we are not alone and we become stronger in our spiritual lives and always follow God’s lead into our next phase of life.

On the last Sunday evening worship service of 2021 at New Beginnings we received another life growing message from Rev. Christopher Derricks! It came from Psalm 139:23-24; subject- A Clear Conscience! Your conscience is that inner feeling that guides to righteousness, (but we so often ignore it). In that scripture we are asking God to “Search me, O God.” We have to be sure we are willing to have this done, because once He searches and finds those things that are not right we have to face the reality that we need to make changes.

Before the new year comes let’s do some deep spiritual housecleaning! Get rid of the old grudges, the hatred we are in denial about, that hate will turn you sour and bitter and steal your happiness. There are three things to help in this cleaning, Investigate our conduct; examine our heart; examine our thoughts. Let’s not carry any guilt or shame of being out of the will of God and not being in right fellowship with Him and our brothers and sisters. Going into the New Year with the same wicked ways will keep us from the many wonderful blessings awaiting us!

Our prayer request names: Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Camelia Kincaid; Catherine Shepard; Joe Townsend; Joey Hunt; Elaine Thomas; John L. Evans; Nancy Hughes; Gloria Hughes; Sheila Evans-Fortune; David Ickom; Dorothy Tullos; Jimmy Graffenread; Mills Ledford; Helen Adkins; Kadarius Lewis; Lesia Darby; Mary Denson; Mary Stowers; JoAnn Graffenread; Mae Derricks; Onnie Bobbitt; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Williams/Parrott; Norris/Gray; Bell; and Chambers families in their hour of bereavement. And to all families suffering a loss not known by everyone. We send up prayers for you also.

As this year draws closer to the end I hope everyone had a truly wonderful Christmas and I wish you a happy New Year!