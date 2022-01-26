The Spirit of God

Good Morning/Evening!

“And he said, Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and get thee into the land of Moriah; and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of.” Genesis 22: 2

This was a great test of Abraham's faith; God had blessed him with a son in his old age and now God asked for his life. And I can imagine the heartache Abraham felt; but in his pain he didn’t hesitate to to do as the Lord had instructed. Today we need to check ourselves and ask if we have that much love and faith in God. Have we grown so connected to the things God has blessed us with that we feel we can’t live without them? Abraham’s faith was strong, but think of Isaac and his faith and obedience to his father! The only thing he said was we forgot the lamb! Our faith and trust should be stronger in the Blesser than the blessings!

On Sunday at 3:00, Rev. Derricks gave us a spirit filled message from Job 1: 20-21; Worship Over Worry...The Wow of God’s Power! It was a message for times such as these. We can learn from Job in how he handled his losses; by remembering who gave what we have! We should praise in our pain. To do that, we have to get and stay connected to Christ.

When we face any loss, yes we hurt and feel broken and there may be tears; but in that pain keep your eyes on Jesus. Let the sound of your Worship be louder than your worry-cry! Weeping may endure for a night but Joy comes in the morning light. Whatever your night is remember the Son is the Light of the world and is with you always.

Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; May Hunt; Charity Robinson; Christie Battle; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. James Clark; Joe Townsend; Joey Hunt; Michael Haralson; Helen Adkins; Gloria Hughes; Gail Johnson; Elaine Thomas; Leslie patrick; Donna Hunt; David Ickom; Dorothy Tullos; Merlene Patrick; John L. Evans; Emma Jones; Thelma Keyes; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of peace and comfort for the McClendon; Hudson/ Evans; Parker; Benton families; and all families who are in a journey of grief.

The Spirit of God uses the Word of God to change and heal our hearts.