“Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” Mark 9:23

Lord please help my unbelief because satan cannot win this battle! That’s his aim, but I trust Your goal Lord is better. For those of us who may be going through a season of unbelief, doubt and confusion, join me in two things we need to do; first, stay in the word so that we can learn and gain spiritual strength; and hold fast to God’s way and timing of doing things. I know that at times we struggle trying to survive on our journey, but let me tell you that God is always working in and on the other side of our problems, even when we can’t see it. He will come through for us; if you can’t see through the tears and pain just close your eyes and see through your heart as you call out Jesus; you will feel a calming caressing of your spirit! We have to recall all the times God brought (carried) us through to where we are now; He hasn’t left us!!!

Our prayers are continuing for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Our community prayer request names: John L. Evans; Camelia Kincaid; Catherine Shepard; Joe Townsend; Joey Hunt; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Charity Robinson; Gail Johnson; David Ickom; Dorothy Tullos; Merlene Patrick; Elaine Thomas; Helen Adkins; May Hunt; Emma Jones; all Covid patients and their caregivers.

Lord we are seeking great comfort for all the grieving families near and far: Smothers/Jackson; Davis/Dukes; Brown; Patricks; Ficklin/Pinkston/ Lofton; Parker; Lewis.

Our prayers can reach where we cannot physically go, so send prayers for everyone because we are all connected.

Sending Happy Birthday wishes to all the February Queens and Kings. To Willie Haralson, Jr.; Kim Lanier; Orlando Evans; and my big Sister Mae F. Derricks. Hope your individual days are filled with love!