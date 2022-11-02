Valentine’s Day

Good Morning/Evening!

And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. Colossians 3:14

Love is both a gift and a way of living and it is a lifestyle we are created to journey through together as a community of baptized believers united in our experiences of being the beloved of God.

Valentine’s Day is almost here and I feel some of us are already thinking of what we are going to buy that special someone. But remember that when you truly love someone and you show it everyday through your actions, like helping with household chores, cooking, asking about their day, and really listening, those are gifts that mean a lot to most. I also know there are some who only want the roses, candy and jewelry to show off what they got and I don’t knock that, but nobody should feel bad because they didn’t get that. The material stuff only lasts for a season but the Love and affection that is received from and through God is everlasting and given daily.

It was the first Sunday service in February and it was a beautiful and glorious day for communion. Pastor Henderson preached a soul stirring message from 1 Corinthians 15:57, subject — Victory Through Our Lord, Jesus Christ! When we consider what Jesus has done and continues to do for us, we can see the many battles won, some of which we never knew of.

We are in prayer continually for all the sick and shut-ins and those still suffering from Covid.

Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Joe Townsend; Gail Johnson; Charity Robinson; Elaine Thomas; Dorothy Tullos; David Ickom; Larry Brantley; Merlene Patrick; Helen Adkins; Melvin Stowers; Emma J. White; John L. Evans; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. James Clark; Dessie Evans; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Davis/Dukes; Jones/Derricks; Moore/ Patrick; Smothers/ Jackson; and White families during their season of grief.

Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in his steps.

When we suffer for Jesus, He comes to walk us through it.