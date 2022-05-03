Tests and testimonials

In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God. Psalm 62:7

God is the foundation and cornerstone of our being! We should never try to build anything away from His sovereignty. Even in all Job’s suffering and pain he never forgot God. Yes, he questioned Him, as we all do at very low times in our lives, that’s our flesh nature. As Job did, we can go to our Father and request a one on one meeting and have an honest conversation with Him. During that dialogue we will realize that the solution we seek is God! He is the answer to it all. He uses our struggles to strengthen our faith. We should never allow our anger, pain and grief to cause us to walk away from God. Our tests become our testimonials to help someone else in a struggle.

If we never had a problem, we wouldn’t know God could solve them and what Faith in Him could do.

We are in continued intercessory prayers for all sick and shut-ins, hospital/nursing home family and friends. And for Ukraine and their oppressors.

Our prayer request names:

Donna Myers: Mary A. Brown: Brenda Odom: Catherine Shepard: Joey Hunt: John L. Evans: Choppa Wilson: Gail Johnson: Rev. Clyde Tate: Rev. Larry Weathers: Rev. James Clark: Rev. Allen Henderson: David Ickom: Helen Adkins: Leslie Patrick: Elaine Thomas: Larry Brantley: Janie McClendon: Merlene Patrick: Emma Jones: Thelma Keyes: J'Arie Brown: Camelia Kincaid: and all their caregivers.

Praying for comfort and peace for the Tucker; Pace; Gray; Sanders; Gambrell; Adams; and Towner families during their journey of grief.

“I’ve had many tears and sorrows. I’ve had questions for tomorrow, there has been times I didn’t know right from wrong. But in every situation, God gave me blessed consolation, that my trials come to make me strong. Through it all, I’ve learned to trust in Jesus.”