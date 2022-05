The Walnut Grove Farmers Market, a Mississippi Certified Market, will open for a 6th year on Thursday, May 19th from 2pm - 5pm at the Downtown Market Pavilion behind the Post Office in Walnut Grove. The market will continue on Thursdays throughout the season. A variety of vendors are expected as the market season begins. Vendors interested in participating should contact Town Hall for more information at 601-253-2321.