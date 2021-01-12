Bradford served for 28 years before retiring in 2012

Scott County has lost a trailblazer with the death of Mrs. Fannie Bradford. Bradford, the first African American Election Commissioner in the county, died last week at the age of 96.

“She was my trailblazer and I guess my success is all because of her,” Bradford’s son and Scott County District One Supervisor Jackie Bradford, said Monday. “When I decided to run the first time she talked good to me and told me whatever you want to do we are going to do. She probably campaigned more than I did. She kept pushing me and got out there and really did more than I did.

“Her legacy will be ‘do more than what you think you can do.’ She never stopped the fight, she stayed involved in everything you can name. All you had to do was call her and she was there. I hope I carry on with just a portion of what she had.”

Mrs. Bradford was first elected in 1984 and served 28 years as District One Election Commissioner before retiring in 2012 at the age of 87. She was born on December 27, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana and was married for 42 years to the late Leon Bradford who died in 1987.

She was active in numerous organizations, such as the NAACP, the AARP, the Scott County Improvements Association where she served as treasurer for 20 years, and the Scott County Homemaker Club. She has been honored by many organizations, such as the East Central Federated Women’s Club, State and National Federation of Colored Women, the NAACP, the Lone Pilgrim Chapter of Eastern Star and the Mississippi Election Commissioners.

Services for Mrs. Bradford are scheduled for Friday, December 3, at the Sylvester U.M. Church at 11:00 a.m.