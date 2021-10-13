Holiday Market and Creative Christmas set for mid month

Following in the success of two downtown events, Trick-or-Trot and the 9-11 memorial run/walk, the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a holiday event for November.

Holiday Market is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in downtown Forest. Plans call for vendor booths and food trucks as well as a non-competitive 5k run/walk.

“Our first Holiday Market will be held in downtown Forest on Saturday, November 13th,” Chamber Executive Director Allyce Lott said. “There will be no charge for vendor booths at this event since it is very new. We are hoping for a great turnout and that it will grow into other downtown events.

Lott said vendors that would like to participate need to fill out an application and return it to the Chamber office via mail, email or in person. For more information email Lott at forestareachamber@att.net or stop by the Chamber office in City Hall.

Another popular holiday event is returning this year in the form of Creative Christmas.

Mississippi State University Extension in Scott County, Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and Forest Community Arts will sponsor Creative Christmas on Thursday, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Forest National Guard Armory. There will be an admission fee of $1.00.

“Make plans to attend this holiday event, which will feature arts, crafts, and baked goods by local artisans as well as a variety of other items available for purchase. Please bring a donation of non-perishable food for the Scott County Crisis Center,” organizers said.

For more information, please call the Extension Office at 601-469-4241.

As reported last week, Treat Street in Forest, as well as Sebastopolooza in Sebastopol have been cancelled this year, but Morton will host Halloween in the Park on October 30 and Barter Day will be held at Farris Park this Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Halloween in the Park will be at Farris Park from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. There will be no costume contest this year and there is a $3.00 admission fee.