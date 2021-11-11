Area residents who are looking for that special gift might consider the public library as the place to start their 2021 holiday season. Beginning this week, two Scott County libraries are hosting the Friends' of the Library annual silent auctions.

The Friends of the Lake Public Library Silent Auction is underway with dates from Monday, November 8 thru Thursday, November 18. The Friends of the Forest Public Library Silent Auction begins Saturday, November 13 thru Monday, December 13. The Forest Friends group will continue to receive donations at the library until Friday, November 12 at noon. Item bidding is held during regular library hours.

The silent auction features a variety of items from local craftsmen, area businesses and clubs, independent consultants, and individual patrons of the library. The money received during the yearly event provides materials, refreshments, and funding for programs throughout the year.

By submitting the highest bid on an item, area residents support the library’s efforts to offer free programs and resources to everyone, regardless of their economic status. Throughout the years, hundreds of adults and children have attended these events – participants who could not have afforded the programs without community support.

“We are so happy to host the silent auction again this year after a hiatus since November 2019,” Dianne McLaurin, branch manager at Forest said. “The event is one of the largest fundraisers for the Friends group, and the library benefit is always substantial. The underlying purpose of the auction is to bid on a holiday gift that gives back to the community. The auctions feature everything from baked goods and holiday baskets to specialty gifts. We hope everyone will stop by to view this year’s donations before the bidding ends!”

For more information about the silent auctions and library hours, check out the Central Mississippi Regional Library System website at cmrls.lib.ms.us or contact the libraries: Lake Public Library, 601-775-3560 and Forest Public Library, 601-469-1481.