Face masks are recommended but not required

Libraries in the Central Mississippi Regional Library System, including those in Scott County, are open to the public and most are operating at pre-pandemic hours.

“Currently, all libraries are open and available to the public,” CMRLS Director Mara Polk said in a prepared statement Monday. “Each branch has hand sanitizer and masks for patron and staff use. We are recommending that patrons and staff wear masks, but it is not required. Because of the popularity and demand, our libraries are still offering curbside services.

“All book returns are open. All returned materials are cleaned before they are shelved. Study rooms/spaces and meeting rooms are available for use. All public access computers are available for use. Free Wi-Fi can be accessed on the outside of the library building. We are offering virtual and limited in-person programs mostly story time, book clubs and Friends of the Library meetings. All programs require pre-registration.”

Polk said the library system was thankful for the public’s support during the pandemic as well as for financial support from local governmental entities.

“On behalf of our entire family of libraries, we want to thank you for your support during the past couple of months,” she said. “We are especially thankful for the financial support from our government leadership in Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith Counties. Our Central Mississippi Regional Library System Board of Trustees and Library Team are committed to providing traditional library services as well as digital services which include access to eContent (eBooks and eAudios), Databases, and free Wi-Fi at all branches. Thank you for being a CMRLS patron! Be safe and be well.”

Visit www.cmrls.lib.ms.us for more information.