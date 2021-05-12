As area residents plan their activities for the summer, the Forest Public Library is planning summer activities for area residents. The local library is one of 20 public libraries in the Central Mississippi Regional Library System, which serves Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties. The CMRLS libraries are issuing system-wide updates and mandate changes to ease COVID restrictions effective May 1 and June 1, 2021.

Dianne McLaurin, branch manager of the Forest Public Library, said that the changes are timely for students on summer break and residents who have not visited the library during the more restrictive phases of the pandemic. “Like every business that serves the public, the library has felt the effect caused by COVID restrictions. Safety for patrons has always been the motivating factor at CMRLS libraries; however, the word “public” is key to describe what we do and whom we serve. Our most immediate concern is the decline of young readers in the library. Even though we continue to offer the most current juvenile books for preschool through young adults, the decrease in demographic numbers has been revealing. We hope the new changes will result in a significant increase.”

During this updated phase, face coverings for patrons are recommended but not required. Hand sanitizer will remain near entrances and/or high traffic areas, and employees will continue to clean and sanitize materials and surfaces. CMRLS capacity limits are also increasing. All computer stations are available for public use, and the use of meeting rooms by groups is permitted at one-half capacity. These changes are in effect as of May 1st.

Beginning June 1st, the CMRLS libraries will begin limited in-person programming with specific guidelines shared with individual branches. The system-wide Summer Library Program will continue as virtual programming via social media; however, local libraries are offering preschool story time, adult book club, and passive in-house programs, such as guessing games, reading challenges, craft kits and giveaways.

McLaurin stresses the importance of visiting the local library and checking out books over the summer. She explains, “I read an article in the Clarion Ledger/USA Today that addresses the importance of reading books — not computer screens or tablets or even smart phones — but physical books. Oversized illustrations, easy reader chapter books, and big book bags filled with a week’s reading provide a tactile and engaging experience for young children — a hands-on selection process with an immediate positive response. The anticipation of a trip to the library, especially during the summer, creates a feel-good memory that stays with readers into adulthood.”

According to a nationwide study referenced in the article, lost classroom times, limitations of teaching over videoconference, inconsistent schedules, use of masks, and social distancing have resulted in overall gaps in reading proficiency. “We have to understand that reading is a developed skill like any other learned activity. Young people go to the soccer field during the summer to improve their soccer skills. They go to the library during the summer to practice reading. Recognizing the library as the place to instill — and possibly revive — a love for reading is the most important and unprecedented challenge we face.”

Registration for the Summer Library Program will begin on May 17th for all CMRLS libraries. The program begins the first week of June. Anyone can register through the BEANSTACK app on their smart phone or visit their local library to register. “We are not at full throttle, but we are definitely shifting gears. Because of COVID, we have moved slowly from neutral to drive, but now it’s time to accelerate our efforts. Reading gains and losses depend on how we rally from this point forward,” McLaurin concluded.