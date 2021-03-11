Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) staff visited Forest last week to support the Mississippi Food Network’s (MFN) mobile food pantry. Representatives from the Mississippi Food Network and Tyson Foods provided food assistance to over 380 Scott County residents.

MDHS and MFN partner across central Mississippi to address food insecurity for seniors and low-income families through the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

For more information regarding supplemental feeding and nutrition programs, please visit www.mdhs.ms.gov or visit your local MDHS county office.