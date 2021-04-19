April 21: Jimmie Dale Warren, Kristi Harvey, Tony Chance, Coleman Howard, Paula Barnes Brown, Kim Red Fowler.

April 22: Betty Culpepper, John H. Freeman, Bob Wolverton, Doril Jones, Jan Ormond Sherman, Connie Ware, Dolly Henderson, Heather Rigby.

April 23: Emily Koerber Montgomery, Jessica Webb Wood, Kevin Culpepper, Steve Gibson, Dewane Boutwell Weaver, Bryant Rogers, Michael Lackey Simons.

April 24: Robin Dilley Mattison, Mike Eady, Cindy Eady Hawthorne, Wanda Calhoun Carter, Lloyd Chancellor, Lora Harris, Jim Wall, Greg Luke, Tess Emmons, Velma Pollard, Emily Ashlyn Moore, Adyson Tadlock.

April 25: Scott Maxwell, Lynn Johnston Catalina, Bobbie Jones Marshall, Martha Hamm, Calvin Broadhead, Wally Rushing, Van Fortenberry, Mike McCrory, Nolan Crout, Jim Derrick, Tanesha Smith, Norman Young.

April 26: Cobert Phillips, Bill Blossom, Ricky Foreman, Stephanie Jones.

April 27: Jason Parkman, Lee Peterson, Joni Lee Wells, Candas Cooksey, Courtney Fortenberry, Cindy Starnes, Wendell Majure, Frankie McCaughn.

Gayla Steed of Olive Branch arrived in Forest on Monday for an overnight visit in the home of her parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood.

Allen Breland went to Oxford on Saturday, where he met his son Jack of Memphis. They attended the Arkansas/Ole Miss baseball series.

Congratulations to Spence Sims, great grandson of the late Maybeth Ormond and grandson of Loren Ormond McKibbens, who with his Baldwin Elite travel basketball team, won the Daytona Beach Tournament last weekend. Spence started out with a 30 point game, and finished with a possible broken toe and poked eye. (Don’t think they play basketball quite like they used to!). This Florida tournament victory qualified them for a big forthcoming Adidas tournament in Boston, Massachusetts, June 11-13. Congratulations, boys!

Our hearts were saddened to learn of the passing of Sullivan Miller, a Jackson Prep graduate, who lived in Pensacola. Sully was the beautiful and creative daughter of Dennis Miller and granddaughter of former Forest resident Frances McCormick Miller of Pensacola, Florida. We extend our deepest sympathy to the McCormick and Miller families.

Alicia Joyner of Tallahassee, Florida, arrived in Forest late Tuesday for a visit with her parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood. She was here while her dad was undergoing tests and treatment at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She returned to Tallahassee on the weekend.

For the first time in over a year, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were able to be together with her two brothers and their wives for an over night visit at the Mike Robbins home in Oxford. The Lees reported it was perfect timing for the outing. They were greeted in North Mississippi by the breathtaking Dogwoods and many other beautiful plants.

After an open air birthday lunch at City Grocery, the men headed to the Ole Miss baseball field while the girls toured the numerous beautiful neighborhoods in Oxford. The next morning, they went to New Albany for a visit with dear relatives before making their way to Madison for a birthday celebration for Judge Tom by his children and grandchildren.

If you have news for the column, please send to Maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!