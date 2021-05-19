Happy Birthday:

May 19: Walter Burns, Charles Kilpatrick, Nell Strube, Laurie Lee, Albert Gene Clark, Shay Prevost, Mrs. Marshall Hollingsworth, Gordon Pope, Krystal Ingle Harmon, Jason Moore, Sandra Lovett, Jessie Lang, Grace Carleton.

May 20: Joy Woods, Mrs. DC Smith, Mrs. RW Harrison, Don T. Smith, Vivian Robinson, James Lushina, Kib McKibbens, Margaret Ann McNeill, Randy Jones, Beverly Boutwell, Eric Burgess, Kim Risher.

May 21: Holbert Craig, Hugh Tucker, Elizabeth Stover, Christel Jeffcoats, Noah Prevost, Deane Floyd, John Touliatos, Justin Brumfield.

May 22: David Windham, Floy Weems, Michael Wayne Buegel, Tommy Lee, Sharon Bridges Scanlon, Mack Henderson, Nancy Chambers, Greg Pittman.

May 23: Deborah Hughes, Joel Monks, Dan Brantley, Page Gaddis, Preston Gaddis.

May 24: Jean Stringer Ellis, Jena Dukes, Patsy Waggoner, Caroline Austin Thigpen, Connie Burns, Leigh Ann Carr, Marie Bethea, Kay LuQuire.

May 25: Betty Cabe, Johnny Rushing, III, Janice Warren, Sara Jane Eason, Jeffery Todd Hill, Joyce Marie Harris, Jonathon Sanders, Mary Joyner Rase, Suzanne Adkins, Paul Karnatz, Danny Noblin.

Several days before Mother’s Day, Elizabeth, David and Claudia Maron sent an invitation to Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee to be at the Maron’s home in Madison at 4:30 pm on Mother’s Day. When Judge Tom and Norma Ruth arrived they were escorted to the music room and introduced to another guest, Zack Joyner, who is the principal violinist for the First Baptist Jackson orchestra. Norma Ruth was then told that Zack was holding the violin that belonged to Norma Ruth’s Dad (Norman Robbins) and that Zach was going to play the violin as a Mother’s Day memory for Norma Ruth and Elizabeth. Knowing that the violin had not been played in at least 47 years, Zack expressed delight in the quality of the instrument and the “bright” sound. He then wanted to know more about the original musician who was Norma Ruth’s Dad, Elizabeth’s granddad and Claudia’s great-granddad. Zach was told that he played some classical music, played like a fiddle in a dance band with two brothers in addition to playing sacred/gospel music for worship services. Zack smiled saying “I wish I could have known him,” as he began playing some of each kind of music, concluding with AMAZING GRACE. After the beautiful heartwarming music, David served a sumptuous meal in honor of Mother’s Day. Marvelous memory!!

What a treat!! Music students of Irene Martin will be presented in recital Thursday, May 20,at 6:00 p.m. at Walnut Grove Methodist Church. Performing will be Abigail and Anna King, Madison Sturrup, Lisa Biggert, Shirley Jones, Kellie Waggoner, Khaleb Shepard, Rainey and Gabby Lee, Tristan Jones, Kylie, Brynnley and Lydia Powell, Calei Gilstrip, Brooklyn Chisholm,and Nic Boswell. Also performing will be Ethan Powell, cello student of Emily Baker.

Hope you attended the Forest High School Band’s Annual Spring Concert on Monday, May 17, at the Forest Elementary Auditorium. Wish the news had gotten to me a bit earlier, as many of you know, there are a lot of us who continue to be very interested and have happy memories of our years in the band! Glad to hear it is doing well.

Last Sunday the Judge Tom Lee family were in Madison at Broadmoor Baptist Church for the Baccalaureate Service for Tom Lee III and the large group of seniors in the church. Tom III delivered the prayer for the service. He is the son of Forest natives Stewart and Heather Lee and grandson of Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee.

Join us in welcoming new born Elizabeth Jan Stewart, who arrived on Friday, May 7, 2021, via c section at 1:03 pm weighing 7 lbs 8 oz and 19.5 in long. “Elle” is just as sweet and precious as can be. She has been in the NICU and was released on Mother's Day. Proud parents are Cory and Jeffrey Stewart, and grandparents Larry and Jan Ormond Sherman. Great grandparents were the late Oliver and Maybeth Mitchell Ormond of Forest. Elle was greeted by her 19 month old big brother, Nate.

Grandmother Jan Sherman (both grandmothers names are Jan) of Amston, Connecticut, is staying at Stewart’s California home for the month and has been taking care of Nate during the day. She was able to visit and meet Elle on Mother’s Day when the baby was released from the hospital‘s NICU.

Allen, Mitzi and Marianna Breland spent Mother’s Day weekend in Memphis and enjoyed a visit with son Jack, Megan and Mac Breland, as well as Mitzi’s aunt and cousin.

Mother’s Day weekend guests of Irene Martin were Steve, Karon and Mary Martin, Tara and Zac Whittington and Antoinette, Raymond and Chris Noel, of New Orleans, Louisiana.

We were happy to receive a glowing report of the solo performance by Anse Rigby last Saturday at the outdoor Renaissance Festival in Ridgeland.

Proud to announce the Pride of Forest Drum Majors for the 2021-22 school year are Amorie Gray and Rowan Russell. We look forward to an exciting year under their leadership. Congratulations to these outstanding students.

Gayla Steed of Olive Branch arrived in Forest on Sunday to be with her dad Lamar Gatewood, who underwent a procedure at Mississippi Baptist Hospital on Monday. Alicia Joyner of Tallahassee arrived on Monday and was with her folks several days following the surgery. We hope you’re feeling much better by now, Lamar!!

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were at Saint Andrews High School to attend their granddaughter Claudia Ruth Maron’s band concert. The next day was Field Day, and while participating in a game, Claudia was injured and is going to have to have surgery for a torn ACL. Unfortunately, Claudia was not able to represent her school at the Mississippi State Track Meet, which she had earlier qualified to run. We wish Claudia a good recovery and look forward to future reports of her many achievements.

We were delighted to receive so much positive news this week! We look forward to hearing your news!