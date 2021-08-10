Happy birthday:

Aug. 18: Cecilia Thomas, Grace Russell, Mildred Kilpatrick, Gaddis Kyzer, Jr., Garland Ferguson, H. T. Shirley, Chris Weeks, Bethany Jane Bagley, Kellie Mitchell, Mandy Renfroe, Chris Griffin, Peggy Wooten, Leigh Ann Sigrest Horton.

Aug. 19: Carmen Miller Polk, Deanna Rutland, James Fox, Eleanor Smith, Myrna Taylor, Michael Hatch, Thomas Clark, Jan Hydrick, Josh Lang, Win Winstead.

Aug. 20: Roger Guyse, Jr., John Billy Winstead, Jr., Ruth Ezell, Andrew Watson, Katie Swartout.

Aug. 21: Sandra S. Gunn, Ray M. Berry, Chris Gilmer, Cindy Smith, Eddie Pryor, Donna Rogers, Kris Shields, George W. Taylor, Jr., Scott Lindley, Amy Lane, Heather Burgess, Meredith Woods, Paige Harvey, Morgan Craig, Jerry Henry, Asher Mitchell, Kai Mitchell, Brian McCusker, Rochelle Gaddis, Scott Kelly, Greer Naudin.

Aug. 22: David Mills, Dale Boyles, Wanda Weems Barnett, Jane Eure, Tammy Joy Tucker, Wayne Riser, Don Fuller, Jayne Guyse, Brandi Gatewood, Tara Martin, Virgie Burnett, Michael Adams, Hugh Haralson, Jimmy Johnston, Julie Pollard, Albert Thomas, Presley Lane McLemore, Lindsey Sessions.

Aug. 23: Alisia Derrick, Denise Sawyer, Debbie Clair, Angie Jones Gainey, Allison Mitchell, David N. Jones, Jacob Haralson.

Aug. 24: Paul Case, Thomas Hunter, Nancy Rogers, Violet Myers, Harmon Latham, Frank Jones, Michael Roy Massey, Sylvia Wiltshire, Virgil Jones, Jennifer Warren, Gale Guyse, Ruth Hubanks, Christopher Latham, Amy Wilkerson, Patsy Nicholson.

Last week Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee and Glenn and Nikki Griffing were guest at the farm home of Judge Nicky and Mary Nicols at Dentville. They enjoyed hearing updates in the progress of Judge Nicols’ recently published novel, Love’s Lost Return.

Gayla Steed of Olive Branch, accompanied by her son Nelson Kaye, arrived in Forest on Sunday for a visit with her parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood. Gayla stayed for several days and went with her dad to Jackson for his chemotherapy treatment.

Carol Threadgill of Tupelo came to Forest on Sunday and enjoyed a two-day visit with her mother, Jean Palmer.

Can hardly wait to see the band show off all they learned at their camp… Wish we’d had that opportunity “way back when…” Great idea!!

All agree The FHS Band Camp 2021 was a success. Thanks to a great team of instructors and mentors for their hard work. Among those were Kevin Bishop and Katherine Grisham, Michaela Phillips, a student teacher this fall, Jovani Mondragon, Adrianna Crout, Angel Mondragon, Casey Pastor, and Melissa Cruz. All worked together this week to make this event the success it was! Proud also of all the band students for their work ethic, commitment and spirit. We all look forward to seeing their growth and accomplishment through their presentations and special performances this fall.

The last night of band camp students were treated to an evening of fun! They were taken to Spinners where they enjoyed a little bowling, skating, and arcade fun.

Just received word of the passing last year of former Forest resident Marcia Huff Debary. No further details were available.

Our sympathy to the family of Mary Rose Thomas, who passed away August 1, 2021, at Merit Health South. A graveside service was held on August 7th, at Eastern Cemetery in Forest. Many will remember Mary Rose, as she taught in Forest for thirty years as the Business Education teacher. She was married to Charles Thomas, the Vocational Technology teacher in 1955. They served as Senior class sponsors, and she directed school plays. Mary Rose attended the Forest Baptist Church and taught Sunday School there. Following the death of her husband Charles in 1990, she moved to Flowood to be closer to family

Recently, Norma Ruth Lee had a Board of Trustees meeting at Blue Mountain College. The night before the meeting she and Judge Tom were in Oxford with Patty and Mike Robbins for Patty’s birthday celebration at Burees.

