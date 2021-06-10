Happy Birthday:

Oct. 27: Joyce Polk, Nina Moseley, Margaret Aldredge, Stacy Lane Wilkenson, Susan Yates, Daniel Fortenberry.

Oct. 28: Bessie Goss, Mrs. Ricky Henderson, Robbie Sue (Susie) Hederman, Lanie Shirley, Mary Rose Thomas, Pam Sadler Walsh, Lamond Harper, Carolyn Lott, Jean Carroll, Taylor Michelle Stubbs, Nakeshia Body, Chris Tadlock.

Oct. 29: Cynthia Kirkpatrick, William Lancaster, Gary Joachim, Kevin Thomas, Sharon Lee Shaw, Leigh Anna McCrory, Ann Colbert, Robert Burns, Shancey Foreman Young, Matthew Davidson.

Oct. 30: Jo Guyse, George Gray Townsend, Jr., Glenn Pennington, Mrs. J. L. Byrd, Gay Gaddis, Johnny Gardner, Brian Barton, Patricia Johnson, Kevin Karnatz.

Oct. 31: Mrs. W. D. Craft, Mack Greer, Emily Busbea, Carolyn Boykin, James Smith, Shelia Henry, Brent Hammons.

Nov. 1: Gary Thomas, Barr Ivy, Johnnie Roberts, Betty Warren, Sandra Phillips, Fred T. Searcy, Leah Rigby, Nathan Haralson, Elizabeth Weger, R. O. Tadlock, Sarah Posey, Tyler Wayne Bennett, Evan Risher.

Nov. 2: Walter Hatch, Jean Bridges, Joy Risher Power, Rae Lynn Hollingsworth, John E. Farmer, Linda F. Wright, Charles Brown, James Clark, Chris Fisher.

A part of Forest was lost with the passing on October 16, 2021 of a beloved favorite citizen and friend, Opal Austin. How often we and so many others sat around her kitchen table, played with the many Austin pets, and enjoyed hearing stories of Opal’s latest adventures. There was always plenty to eat. At a time when money was tight for all, patients often paid with food from their gardens. For years Dr. RB was our family doctor, and following his retirement, Doctor Bill. Opal was a nurse, and a good one. They often worked as a team. Friends always respected and appreciated Opal’s input and advice. In addition to Dr. Bill, who died in 2001, she was preceded in death by two of her five children, daughter Sue Austin Thigpen and son, Richard Austin. She is survived by daughter Judy Austin Webb, sons, Dr. Jesse William “Ace” Austin, Jr., and Terry Austin, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her burial service at Eastern Cemetery in Forest was Saturday, October 23. Her’s was a life well lived.

Dave and Pam Marler of Ancaster, Ontario Canada were in Starkville on the weekend of the Alabama/Mississippi State University football game and then came on to Forest for several days for a visit with Dave’s mother, Jo Marler, sister, Martha Marler Epstein, and other family and friends.

As often happens with grandparents who are blessed to have more than one grandchild, the grandchildren will have activities at the same time in different locations. Such was the case last weekend for Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee. All five of their grandchildren had special events in different towns. The first invitation came from Claudia for Judge and NaNa to accompany her parents David and Elizabeth to Delta State in Cleveland for the North Half Swim meet. They had a most entertaining drive as they admired the beautiful cotton fields and saw cotton being harvested and bailed. After an overnight stay at the Cotton House in Cleveland, the Lees were so pleased to go to the huge Delta State Aquatic Center and witness Claudia’s career best swimming times as she competed for St Andrews and qualified to compete at the state competition in Tupelo. St Andrews Boys and Girls won the First Place trophies. With the aid of modern technology, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth received videos of Mollie’s dance at the Madison Central football game. They were able to use Game Changer to keep up with the baseball games of Tom lll at Hinds, Steven at Hoover, Alabama and Michael at Brandon. The cool fall weather was beautiful for travel and for sports.

Alicia Joyner of Tallahassee arrived on Monday to be with her parents, Lamar and Barbara Gatewood, and for doctor’s appointment with her dad on Tuesday in Jackson. His CT scan was most encouraging! The cancer has not progressed as much as a doctors feared, and they said if Lamar felt up to it, they would put the port back in and possibly resume therapy! Please continue to keep this family in your prayers.

Forest Librarian Dianne McLaurin gave an interesting program to Forest Rotarians last Wednesday which focused on “perception.” She told Rotarians how the Forest branch of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System is involved in the community to help improve the perception of downtown Forest. Program chairman was Jeff Fountain.

Happy Halloween!! Bet you’ll have some company this weekend!! Please send your news for the column to our email address, maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you! Stay Safe!!