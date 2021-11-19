Happy Birthday:

Nov. 17: Dot Killen, Robert Hays, Karie Ann McGee, Danielle Joachim, Kenn Mapp, Mary Stevens, Betty Sones, Dale McDonald, Erica Wilkerson Stone, Joey Phillips, Lydia Putnam, Russell Paul Martin, Suzanne McKay, Diane Fortenberry, Mike Beatty.

Nov. 18: Ted Burns, Phyllis Reynolds Dilley, Craig Pryor, Geraldine Wolf, Shirley Beaver, Wendy Williamson, Andy Frechette, Mary Jane Simmons, John H. Jones.

Nov. 19: Merridy McKibbens Sims, Pat Eubanks, Charlotte Harrison Cochran, Lee Dukes, Donna Lynn Gibbs, Larry Ingle, Anastasia Griffin, Donna Boykin, Linda Roberts.

Nov. 20: LuAnn Sessions Gould, Amy Lushina, Patricia McTurner, Stephen P. Smith, Gerald Tillman, Dr. Doug Woods, Sue Wedgeworth, Patrick Cleveland.

Nov. 21: Hamilton Stevens, Nina W. Cooper, Evelyn Woods, Bob Bowman, Kathy Ray, Loren McKibbens, Pamela Susan Waggoner, Mary Ruth Wilkerson, Stacy Shaw Harrison, Jeff Catalina, Jeanette Thompson Bustin, Tyler Sawyer.

Nov. 22: Jane Dykes, Patsy Alexander, Kevin Pryor, Gordon Toudt, Lana Simmons Gordon, Tommy Brown, Alisha J-Donn Parks, Jimmy Patterson, LaDonna Benton.

Nov. 23: Sheila Tate, Linda Craig, Maxine Dement, Jenna Gardner, Joey Baker, Christopher Huff, Mrs. Jewel Harris, Sheila Newell.

Hope you’re planning to attend the Community Thanksgiving Service at the Forest Baptist Church, Sunday at 6 o’clock. The offering that evening will be for the Forest Aid Fund.

Scott Palmer went to Oxford last Friday and was joined over the weekend there by Will, Amy, William and Catherine Threadgill of Memphis. Young William enjoyed attending his first Ole Miss football game!!

Gayla Steed arrived Sunday for a visit with her parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood. On Monday she took her dad for a doctor’s appoint and subsequent hospitalization in Jackson. Sending many positive thoughts for better days ahead for the Gatewood family.

Loren Ormond McKibbens joined her daughter Missy Roper in Birmingham before traveling to North Carolina, for a few days of rest and relaxation at their home in Black Mountain. The leaves couldn’t have been more beautiful! The mother daughter team then traveled to Alexandria, Virginia for a parents’ weekend at Episcopal High School, where Loren Jane Roper is freshman. The highlight of their festive weekend was the Episcopal versus Woodberry Forest football game, one of the oldest rivalries in the country. This year marks 120 years of this gathering. Thursday’s kickoff was the traditional Spirit Week Bonfire. Friday was a lovely reception for families at the Headmaster’s home. While parents mixed and mingled, students danced the night away at their Spirit of the School formal. Saturday, parents and alumni especially enjoyed the beautiful drive to Orange, Virginia, for the game and festivities at Woodberry. Tailgate parties were catered and organized by grade.

Sunday was time to visit with family and friends who had flown to DC for this special occasion.

Regretted not being able to visit with Linda Lackey Shelton Lamar, grandson, Andrews Wilkerson, a student at Woodberry Forest, who had gone home for the weekend.

Hope you’ll send your news for us to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!