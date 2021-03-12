Happy Birthday:

Dec. 2: Rita Waggoner, Alison Gaddis Bridges, Derral Clair, Cheryl Clair, Leatha Lee, Gina Walters, Ferrell Stapp, Jean M. McCusker.

Dec. 3: Renae Watkins, Bessie Barnette, Dianne R. Walker, Carl Cadden, Nell Stewart, Larry Duncan.

Dec. 4: Kyle Wilkerson, Lawrence C. Sherman, Konnie Windham Norris, John Atkins, Dottie J. Pennington, Mike Henderson, Thomas Earl McTurner, Cody Harrell, Jeffrey Edwards, Hannah Thompson.

Dec. 5: Rev. Mike Sahler, Melinda Burns, Joann Rutland, Pamela Anding, Jayne Gibbs, GeLaine M. Joachim, Amy Harrell, Elizabeth Armstrong, Geneva Jones, Johnathan Gatewood, Janet Harris Johnston, Rebekah Grace Fairley, Lane Langston.

Dec. 6: Rhett Mitchell, Lovett Weems Jr., Rosemary Mitchell, Amy Graham Ware, Iva Nell Foreman, Mark Crotwell, Mark Mapp, Barbara Fuller, Sammy Burgess, Brandon Brock.

Dec. 7: Leilani Salter, Butchie Barnes, J. B. Slay, Linda Woodard, Brenda Estes, Hamp Valentine, Shirley Mapp, Jarel Ethan Culliver, Collins Ros, Robert Earl McBride.

Dec. 8: Mrs. T. L. Wolf, Dennis Eure, Vickie Little Waters, Ron Russell, Beverly Jo Youngblood, Patsy Fitzhugh, Barbara Halford Louviere, Bobby Colquitt, Keith Brown, Brad Gunter, Carrie Pope.

Mitzi and Allen Breland traveled to New Orleans on Thanksgiving Day and enjoyed dinner with Allen’s sister, Laura Godfrey of Natchez, and Allen’s brother, Gregory Breland of New Orleans. They were also joined by Laura’s son Will Godfrey. The Breland family attended the Saints/Bills football game Thanksgiving night at the New Orleans Superdome.

Scott Palmer accompanied his mother Jean to Overlook Farm, the Threadgill family farm near Columbus, and joined members of the Threadgill family for their annual Thanksgiving Day celebration. They enjoyed being with Carol and James Threadgill of Tupelo as well as Will, Amy, William and Catherine Threadgill of Memphis and Charlie Threadgill of Colorado Springs.

Sad to report that Donna Edwards McKibbens, wife of Tom McKibbens,, passed away early last Saturday morning, due to complications from Covid. Needless to say, he is devastated, and needs our continued prayers. There was a quite large graveside service last Tuesday. A church service in Worcester, Massachusetts, celebrating the life of Donna McKibbens, will be held sometime after Thanksgiving…December date yet to be determined.

Lamar and Barbara Gatewood enjoyed the absolute best weekend possible, celebrating their beautiful granddaughter, Micah Joyner (Clark) and her new husband Alex Clark. The weather was amazing and even better fellowship with family. All certainly missed Lamar and Barbara Gatewood, who were unable to make it in person, but were most assuredly there in spirit (and via FaceTime). Best wishes to this special young couple!!

Following the beautiful Florida wedding of Micah Joyner (Clark) and Alex Clark last week, Alicia and Mike Joyner of Tallahassee arrived on Wednesday to spend Thanksgiving in the home of Alicia’s parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood.

Thank you to those who contributed to this week's news!! Look forward to hearing from you! Hope you enjoyed a most happy Thanksgiving!