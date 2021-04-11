The Forest Garden Club will be holding its first Holiday Bazaar at Forest Community Center (Kat’s Cave) on Thursday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members have been designing and making holiday decorations and decor. Other items to be offered are gardening books, homemade food goodies, live plants and more. Early arrivals will get the best choices. Admission is free, and attendees will have a chance to win valuable door prizes. Proceeds from the sale will be used for the conservation of natural resources and beautification of the community. Pictured from left are Elizabeth Ann Lovett, Gwyn Cooper, Glenda Bradshaw, Faye Hegwood, Carol Thompson, Trudy Alexander, and club president Lynne Wood.