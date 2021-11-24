At 89 years old Mrs. Martha Reed just keeps growing, and growing, and growing. We’re always glad to see her pull up in front of The Scott County Times office with something from her bountiful garden because once the photo is made the vegetables stay with us. This time it was fresh collard and turnip greens.

In a 1985 feature story on Reed in this paper she said “I feel that I am very blessed by God to keep working in my garden at my age, and I plan to continue as long as possible.”

She’s still growing!!!