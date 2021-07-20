Our prayers are with the family of Sheriff Lee Dan Vance, Jr. who transitioned August 4th at his home. Sheriff Vance dedicated 30 years of law enforcement services to Jackson and Hinds County residents. His mother, Josephine, and the late W. L. Slaughter were first cousins. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, August 14th at the MS Coliseum at 11:00. Internment will follow at Johnson Cemetery, a family cemetery on Pear Orchard Road in Madison. Sheriff Vance leaves a great legacy of love, respect, service, and integrity. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his children, Lee, Jr., Trina, and Delorise. Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Betty Butler who transitioned August 6th. Special prayers are with her family especially her children, Richard, Vera Patrick, Lesia Darby, Joann Ousley, Alice, Tammie, and Timothy Butler, and siblings Alphonzo and David Parrott, Grace Williams, Bessie Evans, Helen Love and Cathy Coleman. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Gail Lee, John Lee Evans, Michael Walden, Lamar Gatewood, LaToya McClendon, London Thompson, Emma Reed, Mitchell and Mary Nichols, Mae Jane Kimble, Margaret Patrick, Kitty Colbert, Flo Chambers, Fannie Bradford, Jeania Turner, Don Bell, Lonnie “Squirrel” Broadfoot, Eva Marie Rankin, and others who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations to Scott County native and 1974 Forest High School graduate Mr. Lawrence Evans on his recent well-deserved honor. He received the 2021 Larry Leon Hamlin Legacy Award August 1st. It was a beautiful ceremony and Mr. Evans was introduced by one of his instructors at Jackson State University, actress Dr. Tonea Stewart, who described him as gifted, warm, and supportive. In her introduction, she referenced several of his accomplishments especially his role in Raisin in the Sun. We’re proud of Mr. Evans and wish him well in his many endeavors.

Congratulations to former Carthage Alderman Frank Madlock for being honored with the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony of Dr. Frank L. Madlock Community Park in Carthage. The event was Saturday, July 24th. We appreciate the invitation from Mayor Mary Ann Vivians.

Congratulations to Chelsea Campbell Rogers who graduated Saturday, July 31st from the University of Alabama with a Master’s degree in Marketing with emphasis on Digital and Social Media. Mrs. Rogers graduated with a 3.8 GPA and was inducted into the Omega Nu Lambda Honor Society. She is the daughter of Terry and Phylis Campbell. Way to go Chelsea!

Congratulations to the newlyweds who tied the knot July 31st at Crudup Ward Activity Center. The vows were exchanged between the beautiful bride, Nytezia Pinkston and Latonio Donald. Arnedral Pinkston and Billy Lyles are parents of the groom, and Sherly Donald and Antonio Bland are parents of the groom. It was a beautiful occasion and we wish the best for them.

Congratulations to Constance Olivia Slaughter Harvey Burwell, co-founder and one of the incorporators of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. (Legacy) on her selection as Legacy Executive Director. She was hired during the Legacy Board Meeting July 31st and she looks forward to continuing the service tradition established by her family, especially her parents and grandparents.

Thanks to Attorney Colette Oldmixon for her contributions of books, puzzles and bingo games designed to stimulate minds of our Change Agents and their families.

We appreciate the thank you correspondence from New Bethel M. B. Church Pastor Rev. Vincent Hopkins and the Church family for the donation of hand sanitizers. What a blessing to share blessings especially during this pandemic time. It is also a blessing to receive expressions of appreciation from those who acknowledge blessings.

In light of the rapid surge of the Delta variant and COVID-19, please protect yourself and those you love by getting a vaccination, wearing a mask, and observing CDC guidelines. Together, we can rid Scott County of this virus and variants.

Special thanks to Mississippi Action for Progress (MAP) Director Dr. Bobby Brown and staff for their contribution of baby car seats to Legacy for distribution to Lackey Pediatric Clinic and to Children Protective Services (Scott County). If you know of any needs for baby car seats, please contact the Legacy office at 601-469-0990.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners were pleased to see Father Alexis back and delivering the homily. His message addressed the theme, “Live in Love.” He encouraged us to live in communion with God and become servants and children of God. We were created to serve God by showing kindness toward everyone. The dynamic power of God is with us to transform us from bitter, angry people to be “imitators of God, as beloved children.” Ephesians 5:1. We celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity as the Bishop gave recognition to them. Continue to remain faithful to the gospel, for God will provide.

We enjoyed Little Rock M. B. Church revival services where Pastor Sheldon Thomas was the evangelist. Monday night, he addressed the theme, “God’s Answers Do Not Look Like Our Prayers.” On Tuesday and Wednesday, he spoke on “Don’t Let Changing Times Change Your Name,” and “The Blessings of a Deeper Life.”

Rev. Sheldon Thomas’ Sunday message to his Little Rock Family addressed the theme, “Rejoice With Me.” Scriptures referenced were Philippians 1:12-17, and 3:4. When we can THINK, we can THANK. As we think about what God has done, we can certainly thank Him for all He has done. Paul showed us to rejoice in the midst of our challenges, chains, and critics. We must train our minds to look for the good in every situation. Let us turn our SITUATIONS into a SANCTUARY and give God praise anyhow.

Please mark your calendars for this Saturday, August 14th for the JSU Grilling in the Park Picnic at Gaddis Park from 4-7 p.m. Vincent Jones will be on the grill. There will be food, fun, and fellowship. President Albert Gray and the Alumni Association invite all to come out and enjoy the festivities. Students interested in attending JSU will be recognized and honored. Persons interested in joining the JSU Alumni Association and those interested in purchasing tee shirts may do so at the Park that day, or contact any member of the JSU Scott County JSU Chapter.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the third week in August, namely, Sandra Gallaspy, Shirley Townsend, and Shirley Wilson (16), Jamarius Moore, Jenifer Perez, and Jatateous Washington (17), Linda Russell (18), Charles Murrell (19), Shanedral Pinkston and Zachary Sanders (20), and Pam Robinson, Kathy Parker, Chris Gilmer and George Taylor (21).

Special belated birthday greetings to Jalacey James who celebrated her 21st birthday July 25th. Way to go Jalacey!!!!

Answer to Quiz Teaser #630: Dr. Joy Gammage, a native of Morton, graduate of Morton High School and University of Southern MS, is a Neuro Scientist at St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Memphis, where she also is owner of Gammage Neuro Institute. She is a certified brain injury expert.

Quiz Teaser #631: Which Scott County native takes pride in her son, Kiese Laymon, multi-award winning author of “Heavy: An American Memoir” which won several national awards including 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction? He is now the Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing and English at the University of MS.