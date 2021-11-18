There wasn’t a cloud in the sky downtown last Saturday as the city of Morton hosted an open-air show case on Main Street.

“We orchestrated A Taste of Downtown in order to attract traffic for a day and promote our historic downtown district,” Mayor Gerald Keeton Sr. said. The festive event, hosted by Lady J, featured stage performers on the Town Square, food vendors, outdoor barter areas, information kiosks from local industries and care providers, games, and an assortment of antique vehicle displays. A mobile unit was also present offering to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Holiday Market in downtown Forest. Organizers said there were over 40 vendors plus all of the downtown shops were open. There was also a non-competitive 5K run/ walk.

Another event is in planning stage for December.

Pictured are scenes from both events.