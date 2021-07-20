Announcements: The bound to Excel program, which continues to make a positive influence on the community, especially the youth through monitoring boys in Morton Elementary School, Bettye Mae Jack Middle School, Morton High and Scott Central, will need support funding to go forward this season. Previous and new sponsors are asked to once again donate whatever they can toward continuing the program. Make checks payable to Bound to Excel Mentoring: Andre Hollis, 250 Morton Marathon Road, Morton 39117 or for more information, call Andre @ 601-942-8409.

Quick Bites opportunities for August will be offered through the MSU Extension program on ZOOM: August 12 - “Blueberries and climate Change” @ Link: http://msuext.msqb2021-08-12.

And August 26 - “Fall Flower Fest — Going LIVE Again” ZOOM Registration Link: http://msuext.msqb2021-08-26. For more information concerning presenters of programs, etc. call Scott County Extension Service office @ 601-469-4241.

From the MSU extension Newsletter: Scott County Invitational Livestock Show is September 4. Scott County Livestock Pageant and Ambassador Contest September 16 at 6:00 p.m. Deadline for entries is Friday September 10.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates are Friday, August 13 and Friday, August 27 from 10 a. m.-12 Noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations to: Kaylin Wilkerson on being among the graduates of the ECCC Cosmetology Program.

Prayers and concern for: Correction-Amanda Smith and children are the Granddaughter and great grand’s of Florence Measells, not daughter as reported last week, Wilbur McCurdy, Richard Grant, “Buzz” Shoemaker, Ryan Shute (request of Cathy Johnson), Danny Watkins, and continue concern for Blake Hearn and Iola Johnson.

Sympathy to the families of: Mary Rose Thomas, Kenyelle Morgan, Ellie Mae Munn, Chris Hogue of Wiggins (request of Bob and Anita Webb), Lee Vance-career law enforcement officer (former Chief of Jackson PD and Hinds County Sheriff), Dolly Inez Latham, Dolly Merchant, Debra Moore (Leake County MHV member), Karl Joseph Heinrich, Dorothy Prestage and Willa Dean Regions.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Following the last few days of the Everett, Washington visit with daughter Kyle and spouse Terry including attending services at the Alderwood Community Church where we were welcomed with visitor gifts, the Eastward Bound journey began. The highlight being a three night visit/tour of Medora, North Dakota. The town is in the heart of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park where a driving tour of the South Unit Trail afforded the opportunity to observe wild horses, prairie dogs in their “towns” and wild bison (buffalo) plus the Peaceful Valley Ranch. Strolling the town reminiscent of the period and eating in quaint restaurants was an interesting experience. Dinner at the outdoor Steak Fondue venue atop the ridge overlooking Medora proved to be one of the best meals ever eaten. Costumed actors presenting themselves as Teddy Roosevelt in different periods of his life and family and friends strolled among the diners and shared brief conversations.

Following the meal, we attended the outdoor drama held in the amphitheater in the same site depicting life in historic Medora, highlighting the times of Roosevelt. An entertaining talented group of actors, vocalists, musicians, dancers, comedians and an amazing juggling act presented a colorful program of patriotic, western, folk and religious tunes. The play ended with an impressive horse and rider dashing up the sleep trail across from the amphitheater seats while bearing the American Flag to pause atop the spotlighted hilltop.

The final day in town gave Brian the opportunity to visit with President Roosevelt during an enactment of his life held at the Town Hall where he answered questions. But the actor would not respond to any references to events that did not occur during his lifetime. Onward bound from that point. Some snafus with the RV did occur with little encouragement for help, but due to many prayers throughout the country for “travel blessings” a stop in Omaha, Nebraska provided all repairs needed for the safe trip home to the most beautiful state in the union — Mississippi!!!

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Answer to the Puzzle of the Month, Why is summer like to letter N?...Because it makes ice nice.

While dining out on Saturday evening at a restaurant within the county line borders of Scott County (name will not be revealed), I witnessed the love, heart Soul and hands of Christ reach out. The proprietor/owner of the business answered the request of a lady for a brief rest inside the building for relief from the extreme heat. When we arrived it was obvious that she was alone and emotional, even shedding tears. Upon making eye contact with her, I smiled and she smiled back on several occasions while we ate. Shortly before closing time, the owner and a young boy was observed gently escorting her out a back exit. By then feeling that something inspiring was happening, it was learned that the lady was homeless and had been fed and provided a safe comfortable place in a local motel for the evening. It was explained that due to light business that evening closing early was considered, but God had a different plan. So if you faithful readers will join me in prayers of praise and gratitude for the “Angel Among Us” and for an opportunity that the burdens of life weighing on the lady and countless others who face circumstances that we can only imagine might be lightened.