Announcements: A word of appreciation goes out to the many churches and non-profits in the area that participated in the “Blessing of the Back Packs” give away programs providing them, stocked full of necessary school supplies, to local students. The monetary donations and volunteer hours on this project assisted in a smooth beginning of the 2021 school year.

Morton Homemaker Volunteers club will meet on September 1 for the monthly meeting in the commons room of Morton Public Library at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Congratulations to: Frank and Elizabeth Edmundson on the celebration of 50 Years of “Wedded Bliss.” Many happy returns of the day.

To: Also, to our senator, Tyler McCaughn and his bride, Carrie Diane, married on Saturday, August 14. May they receive God’s richest blessings as they begin life together.

Prayers and concern for: Joe Stevens, Henry Risher, Myrtle Means (request of Helen Watkins), Mary Mosely Pickering (request of Bro. Ryan McGough) and continued concern for Keith Keller, Wilbur McCurdy and all who are impacted by natural disasters throughout the world and to all military personnel, especially those involved in Afghanistan.

Sympathy to the families of: Former Morton native, Linda (Mrs. David) Ousterhout of Rhode Island, and former Morton resident Lynne Rogers in the death of her mother; Marlee Frances Savell (6 years old), Marlow Elijah Washington, Acie L. Hodge, June Franklin Harrell, Thelma King Goodson, Hunter Reid (21 months old), Michael “Big Mike” Walden, Laura Helen Boyd, Shirley (Sones) Jones, James Benjamin Gatewood, MD, FCAP. and Dan Williamson (spouse of Larene Jerkins-MHS graduate).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: This is an attempt to catch up on some travel news that happened while this reporter was out of town: Edgar and Dot Purvis, Fred and Sherrie Johnson drove to Havana, IL for a visit with former Morton resident Joan Nevitt. Finding her in declining health, they were happy to visit in her home. She will be making arrangements to move into assisted living accommodations in the area.

Tito and Wilda Echiburu report flying to Rhode Island to visit in the home of former Morton business owners, David and Linda Ousterhout. While there they enjoyed dining together enjoying a delicious meal prepared by their son. Linda was near the end of a long battle with cancer and passed away shortly afterward.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: About two months or more ago a stranger from Little Rock, AR appeared at our door while travelling back home. She explained that she had memories of visiting in our residence (circa 1903) while a child and other dwellings, Roosevelt State Park as well. Following a few remarks it was discovered that we were probably distance cousins with Stuart/Miles relatives in common. Since then we have shared contact information and she sent a very interesting correspondence with information that might be of interest.

Form copies of newspaper clippings: Lee Miles a native of the Pulaski, MS community, attended Millsaps College and acquired a law degree from the University of Mississippi prior to moving to Arkansas. He was killed in an auto accident at the age of 80, April 28, 1956. Prior to this he was active in politics. He was elected to the state senate in 1911 representing Pulaski and Perry counties. While serving in that capacity he led legislature that created the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in 1915 on the premise that the preservation of the invaluable resources that may be found in our streams, fields and forests is essential to the states and nation. Serving as secretary for 20 years he later became president of the International Association of Game and Fish Conservation Commissioners in 1924 and president of the National Game conference in 1927. He also was elected Pulaski County judge and probate judge and elected/served as a justice of the peace.