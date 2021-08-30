Announcements: A word of appreciation goes out to the owner/staff of Penn’s Restaurant in Forest for the impressive “Table to Honor the 13 Fallen Hero’s” US military personnel who were killed in Afghanistan on Thursday. The red roses 13 American Flags and beverage glasses and sign reserving the area was very touching and a real “tear jerker” for this observer.

Morton Chamber of Commerce calls on the public to provide information on any former or active members of the military in the area. If you have these details concerning a member: Rank, Name, Branch of Service, DOB/ Death, Accomplishments/ Awards, Years of Service please send to lisa.alford104@yahoo.com by Friday, September 3. Also send contact information if any questions are needed.

The “Yard of the Month” in Morton has been reinstated by Morton Chamber of Commerce. A local yard will be featured each month with the honoree pictured in the paper and the recipient will receive a token of appreciation. Those wishing to have their yard judged please feel free to message the Chamber. The first yard will be recognized/honored on Wednesday, September 1…or text desire to be judged at the above contact.

Congratulations to: Rev. Ray Woodall of Dickson, TN (MHS classmate-graduate class of 1954) on the celebration of his 85th Birthday Anniversary, surrounded by three generations of offspring. It was a distinct pleasure to chat with Ray this week and receive this good news. May God richly bless Ray and spouse Rose throughout the year.

Prayers and concern for: Wilbur McCurdy, Danny Watkins, Eddie King, Steve Sanford (request of the Melvin Roland’s) and those impacted by the recent natural disasters (flash floods in Waverly Tennessee and Hurricane Ida-including our son Hal and Bobbie in Harvey, Louisiana).

Sympathy to the families of: Robert D. Bailey, Laura Helen Boyd, Mrs. Linda Ruth Gray Bell, Lillie Mae Thornton Meador, Donald H. Marley and Eugene Winstead.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Mark and Melissa Bates report having a wonderful vacation (the first during their years of marriage) on a trip to Kentucky and Indiana. With lodgings in a delightful Bed and Breakfast in the area they toured “The Ark” adventure, a drive into Louisville for tours of the Baseball Bat museum and factory, shopping in Ben’s Store (great bargains) and a tour of the amazing Indiana Caverns.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: September: From the Latin word septem, “seven” because this had been the seventh month of the early Roman calendar.

Puzzle of the month: What sound do porcupines make when they hug? Answer next week.