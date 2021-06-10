Announcements: Veteran’s Day, sponsored by Morton Chamber of Commerce will be held in the mini-park on South Fourth Street (Main street) on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. Your attendance is requested to honor those who make Freedom and Liberty possible for Americans throughout the nation.

A Toys for Tots campaign will be held in Morton this year, request of Mayor Keeton. Sign up began in October and those wishing to donate toys/games, etc. will find locations in town. Information for parents on how to determine eligibility for their child to receive toys may be found at Morton Finance on Highway 80. This is not a part of the annual Project Angel Tree. Age appropriate for 0-2/3-5/6-9/and 10-12.

Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club will meet on Wednesday, November 3 in the commons room of Morton Public Library at 1 p. m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Congratulations to: Morton High School Homecoming Queen-Skylar Miles and Football Queen-Ashley Kincaid-Smith. Also to the great looking MHS Panther Pride Band and the many impressive floats, all making a delightful 2021 Homecoming Parade. Thanks to all who dedicated many hours and hard work in making this event possible.

To: A very special Homecoming Queen elected by her peers at Care Center of Morton…the beautiful Mozelle Massey.

To: Tony Beeland for receiving the October 2021 Yard of the Month Plaque for his well groomed/maintained yard

To: Bettye Mae Jack Middle Students of the Quarter, Daisy Doming-Ambrocio, Joseph Goolsby, Carter Herrod, Amiyah Lloyd, Joseph Leggett, Dolph McDonald, Caleb Maily, Brisila Mendez, Hunter Moore, Allison Perez and Keyni Perez. These students have had good attendance, shown good character, proven themselves as leaders and demonstrated good behavior inside and outside of the classroom.

To: Forest/Scott County career Technology Center Outstanding Students - First Nine Weeks - Cayden Anderson (construction/carpentry) and Wesley Meeks (automotive services), both from Morton and Jaydah Walton (health services) also of Morton. They were nominated by their instructors for their performance in their programs, attitude, character and citizenship.

Prayers and concern for: Marie Lewis Odom, Norma Owens, Ricky Myers and Lee Ann Livingston Palmer.

Sympathy to the families of: Carolyn May Haralson, Cecil Jerry Harmon, Zonzia Rose Adcock Coward, Opal Wilkes Austin, Lynn Walker Brown, Nancy O. Webb, Don Hatch and Melonie Lea Lyle McGaugh.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: The residents and staff of MS Care Center of Morton were treated to a foot tappin’ concert by professional entertainer, Steve Lee of Searcy, Arkansas as he played rock-n-roll style piano last week. Understand that the beat inspired some of those present to get up and dance.

Cheryl Parker reports having a wonderful time visiting family on a drive to Stacy, Minnesota. While there she attended the wedding of her nephew at a beautiful outdoor venue (all wedding party members played their roles by wearing cowboy boots). A reception followed with 250 family/friends attending. Cheryl loved her opportunity to be with family who reside such a distance away, but like most travelers, she was happy to get back home to her fur babies in good old Mississippi.

Mel, Frisky and Brian Roland were specially invited guests to a gathering of the Lloyd and Elizabeth “Bill” Mangum Boozer descendants. Hosted by Pam Howorth and spouse Bill Schmegel at their resort like home/grounds in Raymond included approximately 30 plus representing several generations. Brunell Boozer and spouse Carl Robert Howorth of Raymond and family, Sadie Boozer Whitehead of Pensacola, Florida and family, Beth Boozer Churchwell of Memphis, Tennessee (Friskys’ Heart Sister-adopted family for all such delightful events) and children/fur babies belonging to different family members were treated to good food, memories, “tall tales” and safe travels.

Sadie’s high school friend, Jimmie D. Manning Lingle of Pearl was adopted also and attended. Steve Churchwell was the member who traveled all the way from Sacramento, California to Memphis for the drive down with Beth. All of Bills’ and Lloyds’ children are graduates of Pulaski Elementary and Morton High School and are natives of the “Old Boozer Hill” farm south of the Pulaski community.